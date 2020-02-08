China calls to reassure U.S. on outbreak effort

A man wearing a protective mask attends a vigil Friday in Hong Kong for Dr. Li Wenliang, who attempted to spread the word on the new coronavirus in China and then died of the disease. More photos at arkansasonline.com/28virus/

With the coronavirus spreading around the world, Chinese leader Xi Jinping told President Donald Trump in a phone call Friday that his government is confident and capable of defeating the epidemic.

China has reported more than 722 coronavirus deaths, including one in Hong Kong, and one person has died in the Philippines. There are 34,546 reported cases as of today.

An additional 41 people on board the Diamond Princess cruise liner, which has been quarantined in Japan, have tested positive for the coronavirus, raising the total to 61.

Another cruise ship, the Westerdam, is at sea, and its crew is unsure where to go next, after being denied entry to the Philippines, Japan and South Korea. Passengers blame an ill-advised port stop in Hong Kong, where the boat took on many new passengers.

The outbreak is a major challenge for the ruling Communist Party. The death late Thursday of Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist who tried to spread news about the new coronavirus long before Chinese health authorities disclosed its full threat, only to be silenced by police, sparked widespread anger online. On social media, people began demanding freedom of speech, echoing the sentiments of the 1989 Tiananmen uprising.

In his call to Trump, Xi asked the United States to "respond reasonably" to the outbreak. The Trump administration, along with many other countries, imposed restrictions on travelers arriving from mainland China in the wake of the deadly outbreak. Trump tweeted early Friday that Xi is "strong, sharp and powerfully focused on leading the counterattack on the coronavirus."

"Nothing is easy, but he will be successful, especially as the weather starts to warm & the virus hopefully becomes weaker, and then gone," Trump added.

Meanwhile, hundreds more people evacuated from the virus zone in China began arriving Friday at military bases across the U.S. to begin two-week quarantines.

There were no signs of illness among those who flew into Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, said Dr. Jennifer McQuiston, deputy director of the Centers for Disease Control's division of high consequence pathogens and pathology. She said fewer than 100 people, including babies, will stay at Lackland; she but did not have an exact number.

The plane arrived from the Wuhan region of China, the center of the outbreak. It was scheduled to drop off more people later Friday in Omaha, Neb. A military base in San Diego also received Americans who will be quarantined.

Earlier evacuation flights to California have taken people to March Air Reserve Base in Southern California and Travis Air Force Base between San Francisco and Sacramento.

U.S. officials said at a news conference Friday in Washington that more than 800 people have been evacuated to the United States from Wuhan on recent flights. All evacuees are being quarantined for 14 days and monitored for any signs of illness.

Beijing has complained that the U.S. is flying its citizens out of Wuhan but not providing any assistance to China.

The U.S. announced later Friday that it is prepared to spend up to $100 million to help China and other countries fight the outbreak. The government also said it helped with the effort to deliver nearly 18 tons of medical supplies donated to the Chinese by the American people, including masks, gowns, gauze and respirators.

LINKS TO PANGOLIN

Chinese researchers say they have found evidence linking the spread of the coronavirus to the pangolin, a mammal illegally trafficked in huge numbers for the supposedly healing qualities of its scales and meat.

Resembling a cross between an armadillo and an anteater but unrelated to either, the pangolin is the world's most trafficked mammal, with 1 million thought to have been poached from the wild in just a decade. Its meat is considered a delicacy and its scales are widely used in traditional Chinese medicine, wildlife experts say.

The research suggested the pangolin could have been an intermediate host, transmitting the new coronavirus from bats to humans.

"This latest discovery will be of great significance for the prevention and control of the origin [of the virus]," South China Agricultural University, which led the research, said in a statement on its website reported by the Reuters news agency.

The discovery also could be a lifeline for the reclusive pangolin, a mammal that had been headed for extinction because of unchecked demand from China and Vietnam.

In hospitals and pharmacies across China and Vietnam, powder made from pangolin scales is prescribed for a wide range of ailments, including rheumatism, wound infections, skin disorders, heart disease and even cancer.

Mothers take powdered pangolin scales to help them lactate, while men drink pangolin blood or consume fetuses in the belief that this will make them more virile.

But Dirk Pfeiffer, a professor of veterinary medicine at Hong Kong's City University, told Reuters that the study was still a long way from proving pangolins had transmitted the virus.

MANUFACTURERS STEP UP

China's state-owned agriculture company, known as Cofco, is among the country's conglomerates that have stepped up their food supplies in response to the virus outbreak, China's National Development and Reform Commission said Friday.

The Chinese agency said state-owned companies were supplying additional cooking oils, flour, rice noodles and meat, among other items, to Wuhan and Hubei province.

Cofco sends over 200 tons of rice to Wuhan daily, the agency said, adding that the company was expanding its storage space in the region to make room for further stockpiles of food.

Earlier this week, China's Assets Supervision and Administration Commission said its conglomerates were doubling or tripling their capacity in various sectors, including "manufacturing, chemical, petrochemical and grain processing," the state-run China Daily newspaper reported.

Other companies have repurposed their assembly lines to produce facial masks and respirators, during a shortage of medical equipment.

While Beijing started an "urgent" appeal for medical masks, suits and goggles this week, other countries such South Korea, Japan and Thailand are experiencing panic-buying of masks. Factories in China that produce half of the world's medical masks also are operating below capacity because of the epidemic.

As store shelves are picked clean in Thailand, Bangkok authorities on Thursday encouraged the public to make their masks and hand sanitizers at home. The citywide shortage in Hong Kong has led thousands of people to line up, sometimes overnight, to buy protective masks this week.

South Korea has introduced tough penalties on mask "hoarders." Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki called for relentless crackdown to "root out" illegal hoarding, price gouging and smuggling of medical masks this week.

Hong announced this week that those stockpiling masks and hand sanitizers can face up to two years in prison or a fine of up to $42,000. To prevent "mass expatriation" of masks, a new rule in effect Thursday that shipments of more than 300 units out of South Korea be reported to customs.

EPIDEMIC FALLOUT

Concerns over the economic fallout of the outbreak mounted Friday in Australia and Japan, as Australia's central bank governor predicted slowing growth and the Japanese government announced measures to stimulate the economy.

Addressing a parliamentary panel on Friday, Australia's Reserve Bank governor, Philip Lowe, said the impact of the virus could potentially be more significant than the fallout from the severe acute respiratory syndrome epidemic in 2003.

"China is a larger part of the global economy and more closely integrated with other economies, including Australia," he said. "I think it is quite likely that the international spillovers will be larger than they were back in 2003 with SARS."

Meanwhile, Japanese Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura announced Friday that the government was prepared to draw from state reserves to bolster the country's economy in the wake of the outbreak.

The government is particularly concerned over the impact on tourism and consumption, Nishimura said, according to Reuters.

China's government has told companies to start preparing to return to work, after extending the Lunar New Year holiday to try to contain the outbreak.

Government offices in Beijing technically reopened at the start of this week, although many officials are working from home, while other cities and provinces have extended the holiday to Monday or beyond.

Even as they struggle to contain the outbreak, Communist Party leaders have called for an "orderly" return to work that will minimize the chance of transmission.

Businesses outside Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, are "encouraged to create ways to make workplaces less populated or allow staff to take shifts to make production at full throttle," the Communist Party committee for fighting the epidemic, led by Premier Li Keqiang, has declared.

Railway and civil aviation authorities should try to enable passengers to sit farther apart to reduce the risks of spreading the illness, the committee said, according to a state media reports.

Information for this article was contributed by Simon Denyer, David Crawshaw, Anna Fifield, Rick Noack and Min Joo Kim of The Washington Post; and by Ken Moritsugu, Mari Yamaguchi and Foster Klug of The Associated Press.

