Decades-old bell stolen from Salem's Old Main School building

Salem wants its bell back.

For at least 70 years, the dark green bell hung by the front door of Old Main School.

That is, until sometime between Christmas and mid-January, when thieves cut through the metal U-bolt that held the bell in place.

Ron Plumlee said he believes it took two people to steal the bell, which weighed between 100 and 150 pounds.

"I had been up there several times and hadn't noticed it missing," said Plumlee. "All of a sudden, it was gone."

Plumlee is on the board of the Fulton County Heritage Foundation, which owns the old school building in the town about 36 miles east of Mountain Home.. Constructed in 1930, the building hasn't been used as a school since 1994.

Plumlee said the bell was made of bronze or brass and measured about 24 inches tall and 20 inches wide.

It was covered with pockmarks from being struck with a hammer. Years ago, someone removed the clapper. Plumlee figures the superintendent did it to keep kids from ringing the bell.

Plumlee said a 1949 graduate of the school remembers seeing the bell there at that time.

Plumlee said the bell may predate the school, which was built in 1930. One theory is that the bell was in Salem's previous school, which was built in 1885 and had a bell tower.

Plumlee said the Heritage Foundation valued the bell at between $1,000 and $2,000, but that's mostly for sentimental reasons. He said it would bring much less than that if sold for scrap metal.

Plumlee said Dale Reynolds and Roger Meyer have each offered $500 rewards for the return of the bell.

Reynolds is a 1966 graduate of the Salem school who lives in Nixa, Mo., but he still owns a farm near Salem.

Reynolds said the Old Main School building served as the high school when he was growing up. Kids would pass the bell on the way to the auditorium for plays and other special events.

"That was there for all of our lives," he said of the bell. "I grew up out there on the Myatt River. I had three brothers and three sisters. We didn't have a lot but we survived. We all went to school at Salem. We had a good time."

Reynolds said the bell hung outside the study hall window, in plain view of any daydreaming pupil.

"It just bothers me that people would steal that bell for no reason at all," he said. "It's not worth anything. It had to take two or three people to do it, to cut it off and carry it down those steps. It just irritates me that people would do something like that."

Meyer owns Thayer Food Co., a fertilizer company 22 miles northeast of Salem in Thayer, Mo.

"My business has a lot of customers over in that area that we're fond of and we just like to help out the community as much as possible," said Meyer.

Besides hammer marks, there's also an inscription on the outside of the bell. Plumlee said he never examined the bell closely enough to know what the inscription says, if it's even legible.

Plumlee said that if the thieves return the bell to the front porch of the old school, there will be no questions asked.

"The ghost of Old Main may be after them," he said. "That building makes lots of weird noises if you're up there late at night doing something. It gets creepy up there after 8 or 9 o'clock after it gets real dark."

Plumlee asked that anyone with information that might lead to the recovery of the bell or the apprehension of those responsible contact the Fulton County sheriff's office in Salem.

Metro on 02/08/2020