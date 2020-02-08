Follow live: Arkansas trails Missouri at half

Arkansas guard Mason Jones (15) in action during an NCAA college basketball game between Arkansas and Indiana in Bloomington, Ind., Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Missouri 36, Arkansas 30 - Half

Mason Jones knocked down two more free throws with 5.9 seconds left in the half to send the Razorbacks into the locker room down six. Jones has eight points on 1 of 6 from the floor and 6 of 8 at the line.

Arkansas finished the half 8 of 25 from the floor, 2 of 8 from deep and 12 of 16 at the free throw line. The Razorbacks uncharacteristically turned the ball over a lot prior to halftime (10). Adrio Bailey leads the team with three miscues while Jones and Jalen Harris each have two.

Missouri shot 10 of 31 in the first half and 1 of 8 beyond the arc. Xavier Pinson and Reed Nikko lead the way with seven points apiece while Javon Pickett and Mitchell Smith each have six.

I think if Arkansas just takes better care of the basketball in the second half it will have a great shot to pull this out. Cannot continue to have empty possessions where you don't even get a shot up. Harris also held primary ballhandler responsibilities quite a bit in the first half.

I'm eager to see if Jones plays that role in the final 20.

Missouri 34, Arkansas 28 - 20 seconds left first half

Reggie Chaney added a driving layup off the bounce moving left, and Mason Jones drove to the middle of the lane on the ensuing Arkansas possession and got fouled. He hit both free throws at the line, pulling the Razorbacks within six late in the half.

Jones has six points, as does Jimmy Whitt, and Desi Sills has five.

Missouri 29, Arkansas 22 - 3:43 left first half

We've hit the final media stoppage of the first half. Over the last minute, Adrio Bailey knocked down 1 of 2 free throw attempts, and following the second miss, Reggie Chaney offensive rebounded it and added a putback.

The Tigers are winning the battle on the glass 22-11, and 10 of Missouri's boards are offensive. Missouri has scored half of its points in the paint.

Television cameras also showed Arkansas assistant Corey Williams talking to Mason Jones, who is visibly frustrated with the way things have gone today. He has four points on 1 of 6 shooting and is a minus-12 when on the floor.

Missouri 28, Arkansas 19 - 4:42 left first half

Eric Musselman is not happy with the way the Razorbacks have come out completely flat today. This is the least energy Arkansas has played with probably all season.

Combine that with little fire on the defensive end and nine turnovers, it's really no surprise Arkansas is trailing. The Razorbacks are 5 of 17 from the floor and being outrebounded 21-11.

Missouri 20, Arkansas 16 - 7:42 left first half

The Razorbacks are beginning to finally show signs of life, but everything has been a struggle on the offensive end to this point.

Arkansas is 4 of 12 from the floor, and Missouri is just 5 of 20. Desi Sills has a team-high five points on an early 3 and two free throws during the last stretch of play. He lost the ball out of bounds along the baseline prior to the media timeout. Arkansas has turned the ball over eight times.

Van Buren native Mitchell Smith has four points and four rebounds for the Tigers. He is 1 of 3 from the floor and plus-1 in his 10 minutes today.

Missouri 16, Arkansas 9 - 11:51 left first half

That three-plus minute segment belonged to the Tigers. Missouri, following Desi Sills' right-wing 3, reeled off nine straight points and 11 of the game's next 13 points to grab a lead.

Arkansas does not have an answer for Tigers forward Reed Nikko, who has seven points and and six rebounds - five on the offensive end - in six minutes. His seven points are the third most he's scored in a game all season.

The Razorbacks have six turnovers so far, coughing it up on 40 percent of their possessions.

Arkansas 7, Missouri 5 - 15:24 left first half

Somehow, the Razorbacks have a lead at the first media timeout of the day. In the opening four-plus minutes, Missouri took 11 shots and Arkansas recorded just one.

Desi Sills knocked down the Razorbacks' first look from the floor, a 3 from the right wing. Mason Jones also hit 2 of 3 free throws after being fouled shooting a 3 from the top of the key. Reggie Chaney hit two free throws, too.

Missouri is 1 of 11 from the floor, and again, I go back to the fact the Tigers are the league's 13th-best offense. Arkansas needs to suffocate them on that end of the floor. Missouri has six offensive rebounds so far.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: Mason Jones, Jimmy Whitt, Desi Sills, Adrio Bailey and Reggie Chaney.

Whitt has been battling a back injury, and Eric Musselman said Thursday that his back tightened up in the second half of Tuesday's loss to Auburn. Whitt is coming off his first scoreless game in nearly two calendar years, and this is likely the final time he will play competitively back in his hometown.

Jones is looking to extend his historic scoring run today against Missouri. He became the first Arkansas player to score 30-plus points in three consecutive games on Tuesday, and the third SEC player in the last 30 years to have multiple 40-point games in a season, joining Jodie Meeks of Kentucky and former LSU forward Shaquille O'Neal.

Missouri's starters: Dru Smith (6-3), Xavier Pinson (6-2), Kobe Brown (6-7), Reed Nikko (6-10) and Javon Pickett (6-5).

Entering today's game, the Tigers hold the conference's 13th-best offensive efficiency mark (94.2) and No. 12 defensive efficiency rating (108.2). No team in the league has turned the ball over at a higher rate than Missouri or shot worse inside the arc than the Tigers in SEC games. I am looking to see if those trends continue today.

Missouri has a pair of nice home wins in conference play to this point, blowing out Florida by 16 in early January and Georgia on Jan. 28. The Tigers, though, are 2-8 in their last 10 games since an 8-4 start.

Missouri 6-10 junior forward Jeremiah Tilmon will not play today, according to Dave Matter of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and guard Mark Smith, who is shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range this season, will be a game time decision (back).