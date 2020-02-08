Free throws boost Marion to victory

WEST MEMPHIS -- Senior guard Detric Reeves poured in a game-high 19 points to lead the Marion boys to a 62-55 victory over West Memphis on Friday night.

Marion (9-11, 5-3 5A-East) beat the Blue Devils (17-4, 7-1) from the free-throw line, where the Patriots made 16 of 20. West Memphis was 9 of 21 from the line.

Coming off a career-high 40 points in a loss at Jonesboro a week ago, Reeves was held under his average. But his nine points in the first quarter set the tone for Marion.

The Patriots made 22 of 38 from the field for 57.9% while the Blue Devils managed 22 of 56 for 39.3%.

West Memphis led just once at 44-42 after a Chris Moore dunk with 57 seconds left in the third quarter.

Marion answered with a three-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer from Damian Phillips.

The Blue Devils pulled within 52-50 with 2:47 to play after a stickback from senior Immanuel Hoard. Marion answered with a layup from Darrius Waterford, who scored 10 points, and two free throws from Makyi Boyce.

A three-point play by Akyrahn Hazley brought West Memphis to within a single possession, but once again Marion had the answer when Boyce converted two free throws to make it 58-53 with 40 seconds to play.

The loss snapped West Memphis' 12-game winning streak.

Boyce contributed 17 points to the Marion cause. Moore led West Memphis with 15 points while Jordan Mitchelll scored 13.

GIRLS

WEST MEMPHIS 50,

MARION 32

Freshman Janiya Tucker scored 10 consecutive points in the third quarter to help West Memphis pull away from Marion.

West Memphis (18-4, 7-1 5A-East) held Marion to 15% shooting in the first half and 19% overall. The Lady Devils also forced 21 Marion turnovers.

Marion (10-13, 3-5) trailed 19-11 at halftime, but Tucker scored 14 of her game-high 21 points in the third quarter as the Lady Devils took control.

Aryah Hazley chipped in 19 points for West Memphis, including six of her team's first eight points in the fourth quarter to give the Lady Devils a 45-27 lead with 4:57 to play.

Keiana Delaney paced Marion with 10 points while Joi Montgomery added nine.

