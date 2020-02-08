Funding shifts worry desegregation judge

U.S. District Chief Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., the presiding judge in a long-running Pulaski County school desegregation lawsuit, expressed concerns Friday about the impact of state funding changes on school construction in the Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District.

In a four-page order in which he also declined to increase his previously approved payment of legal fees to attorneys for black student intervenors, Marshall commended the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district for its "continuing and impressive facilities efforts." And he asked that a tour of the new Jacksonville High School and a drive-by of the site for a new middle school be arranged for him for this summer.

"The Court also shares the concerns of JNPSD and Intervenors about erosion of state partnership funding," Marshall wrote. "As the Court has noted before, the State's ongoing and substantial participation is an essential ingredient in JNPSD's mandated follow through on unitary facilities. JNPSD must keep the Court updated on this developing issue."

Marshall noted and overruled the objections on the building plans that had been raised by the attorneys for black students in the lawsuit -- known as the McClendon/Ellis intervenors.

The Jacksonville/North Pulaski district is obligated to and has committed to making its aging schools comparable to much newer schools in predominantly white communities in the Pulaski County Special School District -- the district from which the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district detached in 2016.

To that end -- with approval from the federal court and state aid -- the Jacksonville district has recently completed the construction of the new Jacksonville High and the new Bobby G. Lester Elementary, which has replaced the now demolished Tolleson and Arnold Drive elementaries.

The district is now in the midst of building another new elementary school -- which will replace the existing Dupree and Pinewood elementaries -- and a replacement for Jacksonville Middle School.

Additionally, the district intends to replace the Murrell Taylor and Bayou Meto elementary school buildings by August 2025.

Scott Richardson, attorney for the school district, notified Marshall last summer of potential financial challenges in building the new campuses, particularly the Bayou Meto and Taylor campuses.

Those included changes in state law on calculating reimbursements to school districts for their academic building costs, which comes on top of the state's practice of capping the dollar amount the state will pay per square foot of construction at $175 and increasing property values in Jacksonville.

The state's share of building costs for the new high school was more than 47% of the cost. But the recent change in local property value -- a factor taken into account in the state funding formula -- will reduce the state share for the planned middle school to 43.564%, or a reduction of about $1 million, Richardson told the judge. He also said that the middle school is expected to cost about $252.69 per square foot. The state cap on funding per square foot will "artificially" reduce the cost of the building by $8 million and the state's share by $3 million, he said.

The 2019 change in state law -- Act 1080 of 2019 -- to take effect in 2024-25, would reduce state facilities partnership funding to the Jacksonville/North Pulaski district to about 30% of the cost of a project.

"Because of this change, JNPSD has accelerated its remaining construction projects," Richardson told the judge about the plan for building Murrell Taylor and Bayou Meto by August 2025.

Since that summer report to the judge, the state has declined to approve funding for the demolition of Murrell Taylor Elementary. The district is appealing that decision to a state facilities review board and, if necessary, to the state Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation Commission, Superintendent Bryan Duffie said Friday.

"It is essential that we have state partnership [money] to help us fulfill our obligations," Duffie said. "We have made all of our financial projections -- from day one ... based on 45 to 47% state share for all the schools," Duffie said about the court-approved building plans.

In regard to legal fees, the attorneys for black students -- McClendon/Ellis intervenors, formerly known as the Joshua intervenors -- had asked Marshall to reconsider his award of $138,900 in legal fees to them from the Jacksonville district.

The attorneys had asked for about twice that amount for their work in the case from June 2017 to October 2018.

"After reconsideration, the Court affirms its earlier decision and reasoning," Marshall said, adding that $138,900 is "all material things considered, a reasonable total fee for necessary work by the Intervenors."

"The July 2019 award reflected some increases in hourly rates over previous awards for similar work," Marshall explained. "Next, monitoring. It is important. But there can be too much of a good thing, and there was here. As the Court has said: division of labor, efficiency, and other economies are both reasonable and necessary."

