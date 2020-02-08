Getting it straight

Eric Maxwell, a man who found a box containing the ashes of an Ohio woman that went missing along with a family’s luggage during a trip to Las Vegas, owns a boutique in Medford, Ore. An “In the news” item in Thursday’s edition incorrectly identified where Maxwell is from.
Mohammed al-Halbousi is Iraq’s House speaker. An article in Wednesday’s editions about U.S. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie’s visit to Iraq to bolster U.S.-Iraqi relations incorrectly identified the person who holds that office.
