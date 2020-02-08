The Nation in Brief

A procession of lawmen escorts the body of Joseph Bullock, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper, from the St. Lucie County med- ical examiner’s office to Sarasota on Friday. Bullock was shot Wednesday on Interstate 95 as he was assisting a disabled motorist.

GOP ex-lawmaker drops anti-Trump bid

WASHINGTON -- Former Illinois congressman Joe Walsh ended his Republican primary challenge to President Donald Trump on Friday, abandoning an effort that faced long odds and financial struggles from the start.

"I'm suspending my campaign, but our fight against the Cult of Trump is just getting started. I'm committed to doing everything I can to defeat Trump and his enablers this November." Walsh said in a tweet.

On Friday, Walsh told CNN that the Republican party is "Trump's party ... it's not a party. It's a cult. He can't be beat in the Republican primary, so there's no reason for me, or any candidate really, to be in there. The party has become a cult."

Walsh said he had cast his ballot for Trump in 2016. But Walsh eventually soured on Trump, deriding him as "nuts," "cruel" and "incompetent." He has also acknowledged that he helped "create" Trump through his own brand of "personal, ugly politics."

When he announced his candidacy in August, Walsh presented himself as a conservative choice for people who were fed up with the chaos of the Trump era.

But Walsh faced fundraising hurdles and obstacles from the Republican Party, including from several state parties which canceled their primaries and other nominating contests. He also failed to get his name on the ballot in some states, including Vermont, Mississippi and his home state of Illinois.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is now the only major Trump challenger remaining in the GOP primary.

Parent in college scandal gets 9 months

BOSTON -- Douglas Hodge, the former CEO of a top investment company, was sentenced Friday to nine months in prison, ordered to pay a $750,000 fine and perform 500 hours of community service in what is the harshest sentence on any of the parents caught up in the college admissions bribery scandal.

Hodge, 62, of Laguna Beach, Calif., and the former CEO of the Pacific Investment Management Co., paid bribes totaling $850,000 -- from 2008 until 2012 -- to get four of his children into the University of Southern California and Georgetown University as fake athletic recruits, prosecutors said in court.

He also tried in 2018 to get a fifth child into Loyola Marymount University, but that son was denied admission based on his academic qualifications, prosecutors said.

In October, he pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering.

More than 50 people have been charged in the admissions scheme, which involves wealthy and famous parents accused of paying bribes to rig their children's test scores or to get them admitted to elite universities as fake athletic recruits.

A total of 20 parents have pleaded guilty, and 14 have now been sentenced. Another 15 are contesting the charges.

Operator of troubled youth center to exit

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. -- A Florida company that contracts with the Tennessee Department of Children's Services to run several youth treatment centers will be out by the end of the month.

TrueCore Behavioral Solutions operates the Mountain View Academy for Young Men in Dandridge, which has been the site of at least 50 incidents requiring help from local police since 2016, according to an investigation by WBIR-TV. The company is ending operations at all four facilities by Feb. 29, according to a statement from Children's Services. That includes three treatment facilities in Davidson County, the home of Nashville.

WBIR documented dozens of calls for police help to Mountain View because of fights, vandalism, inmates on the roof, rioting and other violence. The problems began before TrueCore took over the facility in the summer of 2017 but have continued on their watch.

Children are referred to Mountain View for treatment after they have committed crimes such as murder, as well as significantly lesser offenses.

A TrueCore spokesman didn't respond to the station's request for comment.

University will offer free tampons, pads

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue University will offer free tampons and other feminine hygiene products in the campus' bathrooms in response to student advocates who have been pushing for the move for three years.

University President Mitch Daniels on Thursday credited the University Senate, a faculty-led body, for proposing the initiative in a resolution that described feminine hygiene products as a basic necessity that should be in campus restrooms free of charge. The measure was set to be voted on later this month, but Daniels obtained permission from the University Senate to go ahead and implement it.

It's not yet clear when the public university will stock its West Lafayette campus bathrooms with free pads, liners and tampons, a university spokesman said.

The West Lafayette campus has more than 650 women's and gender-neutral bathrooms in the academic and administration buildings, Purdue spokeswoman Rebecca Terry said. That number doesn't include residence halls or athletic facilities.

A Section on 02/08/2020