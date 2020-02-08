Greenwood girls excel with tweak

GREENWOOD -- A slight tweak of the defense was enough to lift the Greenwood girls into a prime position in the 5A-West.

The Lady Bulldogs forced 18 turnovers and limited Little Rock Christian to 22.7% shooting from the three-point arc to claim a 58-53 victory at Stewart Arena.

Greenwood (17-4, 6-1 5A-West), which had lost four in a row to the Lady Warriors, is now tied for first place in the conference with Vilonia. The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Eagles will meet at Greenwood on Friday.

When Little Rock Christian beat Greenwood 69-62 last month, the Lady Bulldogs played their normal defense designed to speed up the tempo. In Friday' game, Greenwood Coach Clay Reeves wanted to stop the penetration and force Little Rock Christian to rely more on making jump shots.

The Lady Warriors finished 5 of 22 on three-pointers. Ashlynne Robeson, who finished with 14 points, made four of those.

"We changed our defense a little bit to slow their driving guards down," Reeves said. "We knew they could shoot the three, and we knew that Wynter [Rogers] was still inside, but we wanted to pick what we wanted them to do. We played a little different than we normally do, but this was something we needed to try against them to see if it would work.

"I was 100% confident of playing defense like we normally do against them. But we worked on this defense, so let's give it a try."

Greenwood also created 18 turnovers.

"In the first game, they tried to pressure us, and our guards were able to get loose," Lady Warriors Coach Ronald Rogers said. "Tonight, they stayed back in their 3-2 zone, and it seemed like we had 30 turnovers. [Greenwood] did a really good job just sitting back and making us play."

The Lady Bulldogs had three players in double figures, led by Kinley Fisher's 16 points. Abby Summitt and Jaelin Glass each added 14.

Greenwood held a 25-23 lead at halftime, then scored the first six points of the second half to open up a 31-23 advantage. Little Rock Christian was in chase mode the rest of the game.

"The third quarter [spurt] was a hit," Rogers said. "We got back into the game at half, then that run hurt us. They were able to stretch [the lead] out."

The Lady Warriors pulled within 51-47 with 3:52 left on a three-point play by Rogers, who finished with a game-high 22 points to go along with 16 rebounds and 4 blocks.

Greenwood got a basket from Summitt and two free throws by Fisher to stretch the lead to 55-47 with 2:13 left.

Little Rock Christian got to within four in the final minute but could get no closer.

BOYS

LR CHRISTIAN 71, GREENWOOD 47

The Warriors (11-8, 5-3) built a 38-22 halftime lead and cruised to the victory over the Bulldogs (3-18, 0-8).

Little Rock Christian had three players in double figures, led by Layden Blocker's game-high 25 points. Trey Jones and Creed Williamson each added 11 points. Jayce Garnes scored 19 points to lead Greenwood, and Sam Forbus added 12.

