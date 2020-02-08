High school roundups

BOYS

DREW CENTRAL 64, McGEHEE 58 Darbee Forte had 15 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists for the Pirates (13-9, 8-4 3A-8) in a road victory over the Owls (9-13, 6-6).

DUMAS 64, DEWITT 55 Daylen Davis ended the night with 11 points and seven assists for Dumas (20-1, 12-0 3A-8), which hasn't lost since falling at Bastrop, La., on Jan. 3. Chris Harris and Kylin James each had 10 points for the Bobcats.

eSTEM 84, STUTTGART 44 Jacob Sanders had 17 points, 11 assists and 7 rebounds for eStem (21-9, 10-3), which won its fifth consecutive game. Jaylon Smith added 12 points, 3 steals and 3 assists for the Mets.

FORDYCE 75, WOODLAWN 60 Ja'Quez Cross had 10 points, 9 assists and 5 rebounds to power the Redbugs (16-7, 11-3 2A-8) over the Bears (11-12, 7-7).

GREENE CO. TECH 64, NETTLETON 58 Zane Butler scored 23 points for Greene County Tech (16-5, 4-4 5A-East), which was down 46-45 at the end of the third quarter. Jayke Bolen had 15 points and Cade Cancilla finished with 13 for the Eagles. DaVares Whitaker scored 28 points and D'Marion Daniels had nine for Nettleton (5-14, 2-6).

HACKETT 44, MAGAZINE 38 Dylan Kats scored 14 points and Cash Oliver had 12 for Hackett (6-14, 4-6 2A-4), which battled back after trailing by seven points at the start of the fourth quarter. Zach Gragg added 11 points for the Hornets. Cameron Raggio had 10 points, 8 rebounds and 4 blocks for Magazine (4-15, 1-9).

HELENA-WEST HELENA 65, LAKE VILLAGE 54 Suazell Farmer tallied 18 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists as the Cougars (15-8, 7-5 3A-8) knocked off the Beavers (13-10, 6-6).

JACKSONVILLE 67, PINE BLUFF 51 Davonte Davis scored 33 points in leading the Titans (12-4, 8-0) over the visiting Zebras (7-9, 3-5) in 5A-Central action. Jordan Maxwell added 12 and Christian Moore 10 for Jacksonville, which held a 25-16 advantage at the half. Logan Smith tossed in 18 to lead Pine Bluff.

MAGNOLIA 69, MONTICELLO 44 Braelyn Beasley tossed in 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Magnolia (17-0, 7-0 4A-8) in a rout over the Billies (17-6, 7-2). Colby Garland had 17 points, Derrian Ford finished with 14 points and five assists and Kyle Carver had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Panthers.

MANILA 62, GOSNELL 38 Daley Belew scored 21 points as Manila (21-5, 13-3) wrapped up the 3A-3 title with a convincing victory over the Pirates (16-8, 11-4). Jake Baltimore scored 14 points for the Lions, who have won nine of their last 10 games.

MAMMOTH SPRING 70, KIPP BLYTHEVILLE 39 Zack Flynn scored 19 points and Cole Young had 17 points in a rout for Mammoth Spring (19-12, 8-4 1A-3). Alex Mero scored 15 points for the Bears.

MILLS 83, JOE T. ROBINSON 56 Junior Jakari Livingston led the Comets (20-3, 12-1) with 20 points in a 4A-5 victory over the visiting Senators (13-9, 7-5). Javion Guy-King added 17, Caleb Allen 14 and Joseph Bell 13 for Mills, which led 48-23 at the half. Jayden Rush and Donovan Young each scored 14 for Robinson.

MOUNTAINBURG 55, JOHNSON CO. WESTSIDE 47 Jodin Davidson had 23 points to pace Mountainburg (8-15, 5-5 2A-4) to its second victory over Johnson County Westside (10-12, 2-8) this season.

RUSSELLVILLE 65, GREENBRIER 51 Taelon Peter ended with 20 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals to send Russellville (18-4, 8-0 5A-West) to its eighth consecutive victory.

SYLVAN HILLS 68, LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 54 Nick Smith scored 29 points for Sylvan Hills (16-4, 7-1 5A-Central), which completed a season sweep of the Patriots. DeShaun Fowlkes had 14 points and Jayden Smith hit four three-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with 12 points. Cameron Wallace had 14 points for Parkview (8-12, 3-5).

TUCKERMAN 50, RIVERVIEW 34 Ben Kenton scored 23 points as Tuckerman (21-10, 11-4 3A-2) bounced back from a loss Thursday to defeat the Raiders (8-11, 6-9). David Platt had 10 points for the Bulldogs.

WALDRON 70, CHARLESTON 62 Payton Brown had 30 points and five assists as Waldron (22-4, 11-1 3A-1 West) used a fourth-quarter push to hold on and remain unbeaten at home. Braden Williams chipped in with 14 points for the Bulldogs, who led 48-47 after three quarters. Brayden Ross finished with a game-high 40 points for Charleston (13-6, 10-1), which lost for the first time in conference play.

WESTERN GROVE 55, OMAHA 53 Zach Bolin had 16 points and three rebounds for Western Grove (21-8, 12-4 1A-2), which won despite being held to just nine points in the final quarter.

GIRLS

BATESVILLE 73, BROOKLAND 47 Behind 33 points from Isabella Higginbottom, the Lady Pioneers (24-1, 13-0) defeated the Lady Bearcats (10-12, 7-6) in a 4A-3 game in Batesville. Taylor Rush added 15 for Batesville, which led 38-11 at the half. Hannah Boling paced Brookland with 18 points.

CHARLESTON 39, WALDRON 25 Alexis Grandison had 10 points as Charleston (21-2, 12-0 3A-1 West) ran its winning streak to 15 games and stayed unblemished in conference action. Chelsea Stidman had eight points to lead Waldron (10-15, 4-8).

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 61, JACKSONVILLE LIGHTHOUSE 14 Avery Marsh pumped in 30 points as Episcopal Collegiate (18-6, 10-2 3A-5) moved into a first-place tie with Central Arkansas Christian. Riley Brady had nine points and seven rebounds for the Lady Wildcats, winners of eight in a row.

FARMINGTON 76, GRAVETTE 58 Makenna Van Zant finished with 29 points for Farmington (23-3, 10-0 4A-1), which outscored the Lady Lions 35-26 in the second half. Shylee Morrison had 28 points for Gravette (16-8, 7-3).

MAGAZINE 54, HACKETT 33 Kylie Robinson's 19 points and Jordyn Krigbaum's 13 points helped seal a 21-point victory for Magazine (12-9, 5-5 2A-4). Robinson also had 12 rebounds while Kiara Vasquez contributed 12 points and 13 rebounds as the Lady Rattlers snapped a three-game losing streak. Shayla Foster had 11 points for Hackett (5-15, 1-9).

MAMMOTH SPRING 55, KIPP BLYTHEVILLE 15 Lauren Mitchell led the Lady Bears (21-6, 8-0) with 15 points in a 1A-3 victory over the Thunder (0-11, 0-8). Chevelle Graves scored 11 and Shelby VanGinhoven and Lauren Skaggs 10 each for Mammoth Spring.

NETTLETON 75, GREENE CO. TECH 50 Elauna Eaton scored a school-record 39 points and Briley Pena added 17 as Nettleton (20-3, 7-1 5A-East) had an easy time notching its 20th victory. Sierra Floyd led Greene County Tech (4-16, 1-7) with 13 points.

STAR CITY 52, WARREN 45 Janiya Johnson had 21 points, 7 rebounds and 5 steals for Star City (23-0, 9-0 4A-8), in a victory over the Lady Jacks (11-8, 7-2).

Sports on 02/08/2020