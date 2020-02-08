• Chris Botzum, a police sergeant in Joliet, Ill., called it "a prank that went too far," after a 19-year-old man was charged with disorderly conduct after spraying disinfectant inside a Walmart store while announcing to other customers that he was infected with the coronavirus.

• Mark Tranquilli, a judge in Pittsburgh accused of referring to a black female juror as "Aunt Jemima" in his chambers after the acquittal of a drug suspect, has been barred from hearing any cases pending an ethics investigation, court officials said.

• Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Co., apologized and will personally make a donation after Disney charged an elementary school in Berkeley, Calif., a $250 fee for "illegally screening" the company's 2019 remake of The Lion King during a fundraiser that collected $800.

• William Duval, 29, accused of waving a 9mm pistol at another driver during what prosecutors described as a road-rage confrontation in Springfield, Mo., faces up to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

• Mike Bouchard, sheriff of Oakland County, Mich., said a man he pulled over asked "'Who are you?'And I said, 'I'm the sheriff. Who are you?'" just before the was arrested for driving a car decked out with police-style bumpers, lights and an "emergency response" decal.

• Johnathan Lomeli, a Transportation Security Administration agent at Los Angeles International Airport, was arrested on charges that he tricked a traveler into twice showing him her breasts, including once in an elevator, as she went through security, prosecutors said.

• Logan Wilson, accused of stealing goods worth $259 from a Bass Pro Shops store in Brandon, Fla., and his small puppy were taken into custody by sheriff's deputies who turned what they described as "the cutest accomplice" over to animal services until Wilson is released from jail.

• Maurice Pope, 27, convicted of capital murder for his role in the robbery and slaying of a Selma, Ala., store clerk whose wallet contained just $43, was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

• Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, the president of Mexico, has dropped plans to raffle off the government's Boeing 787 Dreamliner by selling tickets at $27 each and instead will award $100 million in cash prizes to 100 winners and use the balance to maintain the plane.

A Section on 02/08/2020