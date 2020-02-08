Man shot in El Dorado after deputy hit by car

Authorities are investigating a deputy-related shooting Friday outside the Union County sheriff's office after a man threatened to go inside the building, open fire and "kill cops," troopers said.

The Arkansas State Police identified the suspect as 66-year-old Emmett Maroney of Strong, which is southeast of El Dorado.

Maroney's injuries were not life-threatening, and he was taken to the Union County jail after his release from the hospital Friday, deputies said. The list of charges and bail information were not available Friday night.

Troopers said Maroney showed up about 9:15 a.m. and tried to enter a restricted area of the Union County jail. He was escorted outside by a deputy and then remained seated in his vehicle for the next two hours, according to state police.

At one point, a woman who had parked her car near Maroney's told deputies that a man outside had warned her not to go into the sheriff's office because he was going to go in and start shooting deputies.

Deputies went outside and approached Maroney, at which point he slammed on the gas pedal, drove toward them and struck Chief Deputy Charlie Phillips, according to the sheriff's office.

Union County Sheriff Ricky Roberts said Maroney continued driving toward officers, so deputies shot at him, striking him in the arm and causing him to crash into a sheriff's office vehicle in the parking lot.

Investigators with the state police Criminal Investigation Division have been asked by the sheriff's office to describe the chain of events and prepare an investigative report for the prosecuting attorney, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

The prosecutor will determine whether the officers' use of deadly force was consistent with Arkansas law, he said.

Roberts declined to identify those who fired rounds at the man, but he said multiple deputies have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officer-related shootings. All of them work in the Criminal Investigation Division, he said.

The sheriff's office will conduct its own internal investigation while state police work their case.

Roberts said the suspect seemed convinced that deputies had arrested his girlfriend, but the sheriff said he doesn't know the man's girlfriend and that no one by his girlfriend's name was in custody Friday.

Phillips remained at the sheriff's office to speak with state police investigators, Roberts said. The injured chief deputy later said in a text message that he was "sore but OK."

Roberts said he is relieved no one was seriously injured. He said he feels his deputies reacted properly and relied on their training.

"It could have been a lot worse," he said. "I was one of the ones walking up to him when he was just sitting in the parking lot and it just happened so quick, and I'm just glad none of the officers were hurt. It could've been a lot worse than it was and I'm even thankful that the suspect was not hurt worse than he was."

