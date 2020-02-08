• Ben Platt's latest accolades are pitch perfect. The award-winning actor and musician is being honored by Harvard University's famed Hasty Pudding Theatricals as its 2020 Man of the Year. At 26, Platt is the youngest recipient in the 54-year history of the award, handed out annually by the troupe that dates to the late 18th century. Platt received his pudding pot Friday at a celebratory roast. A performance of Mean Ghouls, Hasty Pudding's second production including women in the cast, will follow. Hasty Pudding co-producer Natalie Needle said this week that Platt was chosen "because of the incredible impact he has had on Broadway and in Hollywood at such a young age." Platt, known for his role as Benji Applebaum in the films Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2, won a Tony in 2017 for Dear Evan Hansen, while the cast recording took home the Grammy for best musical theater album as well as a Daytime Emmy for its performance on the Today show. He's currently filming the second season of the Netflix series The Politician, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination last season. He also stars in the film Run This Town, which premiered at last year's SXSW Film Festival and will be released this spring, and will star in the film adaptation of the Stephen Sondheim musical Merrily We Roll Along. Former winners of the Man of the Year include Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro and Harrison Ford. Hasty Pudding's 2020 Woman of the Year, Elizabeth Banks, was honored last week.

Photo by Invision

Ben Platt

• Britain is set for another royal wedding. Buckingham Palace announced Friday that Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice will marry in London on May 29. The palace says 31-year-old Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 37, will wed in the Chapel Royal of St. James's Palace. The chapel was the location for the wedding of Beatrice's great-great-great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria to Prince Albert in 1840. The queen will host a reception afterward at Buckingham Palace. Beatrice, the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, announced her engagement to real estate entrepreneur Mozzi last year. He is a Briton descended from a noble Italian family. Beatrice's younger sister, Princess Eugenie, married Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in 2018. Andrew quit public royal duties in November amid an outcry over his friendship with the convicted U.S. sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who died in August. The FBI wants to question the prince as part of its Epstein investigation, but a U.S. prosecutor said last month that Andrew had been uncooperative. The prince denies wrongdoing.

Photo by POOL PA

Britain's Princess Beatrice

