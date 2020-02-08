Palestinians fault U.S. peace plan in clashes

Palestinians carry the body of policeman Tariq Badwan during his funeral in the West Bank village of Azoun near Qalqilya, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020. Badwan was shot while standing at the entrance of a police station in Jenin, where Israeli forces clashed with Palestinians while demolishing the home of an alleged militant. He did not appear to have been involved in the clashes. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)

JERUSALEM -- The Palestinians on Friday rejected U.S. allegations of incitement after a day of clashes and attacks left three Palestinians dead, including a member of the security forces, and wounded more than a dozen Israeli soldiers.

They instead linked the violence to President Donald Trump's Mideast initiative, which heavily favors Israel on all the most contentious issues of the conflict and would allow it to annex large parts of the occupied West Bank.

"Those who introduce plans for annexation and apartheid and the legalization of occupation and settlements are the ones who bear full responsibility for deepening the cycle of violence and extremism," senior Palestinian official Saeb Erekat said in a statement.

He was responding to remarks delivered the day before by Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and the architect of the Mideast blueprint, who had blamed Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas for the latest violence.

"Don't call for days of rage and encourage [your] people to pursue violence if they're not getting what they want," Kushner said on Thursday after briefing the U.N. Security Council on the plan.

He said Abbas "was surprised with how good the plan was for the Palestinian people, but he locked himself into a position" by rejecting it before it came out.

Erekat said Abbas will soon offer his own plan to the Security Council, one that he said is rooted in international law and based on a two-state solution along the 1967 lines.

Meanwhile, a young Palestinian died after being shot in the neck in clashes Friday with Israeli soldiers near the West Bank town of Tulkarem, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. He was identified as 19-year-old Badir Nafleh.

The Israeli military said the Palestinians hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails, and that troops fired on one of them after he threw a firebomb at the soldiers.

Dozens of demonstrators were wounded in clashes with Israeli forces in different parts of the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent medical service. The Health Ministry said eight Palestinians were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

The Palestinians want an independent state in the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip, territories seized by Israel in the 1967 war. They view Israel's settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem -- which are home to about 700,000 people -- as a major obstacle to peace. Most of the international community views the settlements as illegal.

The Trump plan would allow Israel to annex all its settlements as well as the strategic Jordan Valley. It would give the Palestinians limited autonomy in several chunks of territory with a capital on the outskirts of Jerusalem, but only if they meet conditions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has embraced the plan. The Palestinians have rejected it.

Abbas' security forces work with Israel to combat militant groups in the parts of the West Bank where Israel allows them to operate. Abbas has threatened to cut off security coordination in response to the Trump plan, but is not believed to have done so.

Information for this article was contributed by Mohammed Daraghmeh of The Associated Press.

A Section on 02/08/2020