Pastor, 56, indicted in child sex case

TEXARKANA, Texas -- A Texarkana pastor has been indicted by a Bowie County grand jury on 18 felony counts involving the alleged sexual abuse of three girls.

Logan Wesley III, 56, is accused of using his status as pastor of a Texarkana, Ark., church to sexually abuse the three girls. Wesley was arrested by Texarkana, Texas, police in November and is free on a $100,000 bond.

Wesley is charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14, three counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 17 and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact involving a single girl.

Charges involving a second girl include two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14 and five counts of sexual assault of a child younger than 17. Charges involving a third girl include a single count of sexual assault of a child younger than 17 and three counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Texarkana, Texas, police arrested Wesley in November related to allegations involving only one girl. Texarkana, Texas, police spokesman Shawn Vaughn issued a news release Nov. 20 that expressed the Police Department's belief that other possible victims may have yet to report, and encouraged others to come forward.

Some of the misconduct of which Wesley is accused occurred in the 1990s and more recently. The first woman to come forward said she was abused continuously by Wesley beginning when she was 12 and continuing into adulthood, according to a probable cause affidavit. The woman told investigators that she was not believed when she told others about the abuse because of Wesley's position in the church.

"The woman reported that she provided a recording of a phone call between her and Wesley to investigators," the affidavit states. "Wesley allegedly confessed to and apologized for the abuse on the call."

Wesley's case is assigned to Texas District Judge John Tidwell, whose 202nd District covers Bowie County and includes Texarkana, Texas. A arraignment date for the 17 felony charges has not been set, court records show.

Metro on 02/08/2020