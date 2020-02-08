VIDEO: Elkins overpowers Lincoln with inside game

ELKINS -- Elkins used its inside game to overpower Lincoln in a key conference game on Friday.

Tiara Jackson scored 16 points as the Lady Elks defeated Lincoln 46-32 in a battle for second place in the 3A-1 West Conference. Lincoln won the earlier match, 45-38, on Jan. 14 at home. But Elkins dominated Friday while increasing its lead to 39-20 early in the fourth quarter.

"We were more focused," Elkins coach Monica Wells said of Friday's rematch. "We played a lot harder and we were more intense. We were more patient on offense."

The game was a matchup of two hot teams. Elkins (18-5, 10-2) extended its winning streak to six consecutive with the victory while Lincoln (16-8, 8-4) had won seven of its last eight entering the game.

Elkins scored the first basket in each quarter with Jackson, a junior center, usually doing the damage. Kingslee Kestner added five points while helping Jackson control the inside on defense for the Lady Elks.

"When they play with intensity, they're just relentless," Wells said. "That certainly helps our outside game."

Senior Robin Kirk is an inside threat for Lincoln, which is filled with 3-pointer shooters because of a lack of height. Trinity Adair scored nine points on three 3-pointers while Kirk was held to four points.

The outside shots did not fall frequently enough until the fourth quarter when Lincoln used four 3-pointers to make a late push. But Elkins was able to spread the floor and counter with enough offense to secure the home-court victory.

Elkins got off to a fast start and led 14-3 after a basket by sophomore Avery Hutchinson. Lincoln finally received some offensive production in the second quarter and closed to 17-12 after a 3-pointer from Abigail Goldman and two baskets from Kirk. But Elkins took over again in the second half to remain in second place in the 3A-1 West.

Lincoln;3;9;8;12;--;32

Elkins;10;7;14;15;--;46

Lincoln (16-8, 8-4): Adair 9, Goldman 6, Jones 3, Ortiz 3, Webb 7, Kirk 4.

Elkins (18-5, 10-2): Jackson 16, Shirley 7, Hutchinson 6, Moore 6, Kestner 5, Phillip 3, Hughes 3.

BOYS

ELKINS 68, LINCOLN 44

Elkins outscored Lincoln 18-4 in the third quarter to pull away from the Wolves.

Paxton Barnett had 19 points and Kain Johnson 15 for the Elks, which had 10 players scored at least two points.

Johnson made a driving layup and two 3-pointers to ignite a 14-2 surge to begin the second half.

Eli Rich finished with 14 points for Lincoln, which got to within 34-26 before Elkins' third-quarter outburst.

Lincoln;15;11;4;14;--;44

Elkins;23;11;18;16;--;68

Lincoln (4-18, 2-10): Rich 14, Davis 6, Bagsby 4, Jackson 5, Munyon 6, Hutchens 6, Reed 3.

Elkins (22-3, 10-2): Barnett 19, Johnson 15, Underdown 8, Perrenoud 7, Vaught 6, Wheeler 4, Allan 3, Gano 2, Holland 2, Richert 2.

