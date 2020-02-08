Rogers pushes pace to run by Fayetteville

Rogers players celebrate Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, after defeating Fayetteville 61-48 at King Arena in Rogers. Go to nwaonline.com/prepbball/ to see more photos. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Ben Goff)

ROGERS -- Rogers Coach Lamont Frazier acknowledged his team doesn't have a match for 6-6 Tamaury Releford, so he wanted to push the pace Friday night.

The Fayetteville big man and some of his teammates struggled with foul trouble as the Mounties earned a 61-48 victory at King Arena.

Rogers (18-2, 7-2) jumped into a tie for second place in the 6A-West with the Bulldogs but holds the tiebreaker after the season sweep.

Fayetteville (14-7, 6-2) pulled within 50-44 on a layup by Releford with 4:06 left in the fourth quarter, but Rogers held the Bulldogs scoreless for more than three minutes to push the lead back to double digits.

By the time Releford, who had a team-high 12 points, scored again with 51 seconds remaining, the hill was too much to climb.

The Mounties picked up some easy baskets and fouls while pushing the pace.

"We're better when we can run up and down the floor," Frazier said. "We don't have an equalizer for Releford, and so we have to do the next best thing, and that's get down the floor as fast as we can."

Elliot Paschal led all scorers with 18 points, while Will Liddell added 13 and Drew Miller 10 for the Mounties. Releford was Fayetteville's only player in double figures.

Rogers made its first 16 free throws, and finished 24 of 30. Fayetteville was 4 of 11.

Rogers took a double-digit lead into halftime thanks to a Fayetteville dry spell. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for more than three minutes to end the first half. The Mounties scored the final six points for a 30-20 halftime edge.

