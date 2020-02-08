Primary opponent hassling, JP says

A Pulaski County Quorum Court member has accused his primary challenger of having him followed in harassment complaints, while his opponent derides those allegations as "outlandish."

Complaints to the sheriff's and prosecuting attorney's offices have escalated hostilities between District 10 Justice of the Peace Barry Jefferson and Kristina "KG" Gulley, who will face each other in the March 3 Democratic primary.

In a written statement submitted to the sheriff's office on Jan. 21, Jefferson wrote that Gulley pulled records from his previous employers, called his job to point out a newspaper article about him and spread rumors about his sex life.

He'd also received a tip that Gulley was having his movements traced, writing that he'd seen a car follow him home and turn around in his neighbor's driveway with its headlights off.

"With all these incidents in the past several weeks it's getting to [the] point that she is putting my job in jeopardy and my safety at risk," he wrote. "I am asking someone to get involved with this matter ASAP."

Gulley denied most of the allegations in a phone interview on Thursday, saying she'd never tailed Jefferson, discussed his personal life or reached out to a human resources official about the news report.

She said she did ask for documents from two of the incumbent's previous workplaces, writing in a recent letter to the prosecuting attorney's office that she'd conducted opposition research.

"For me to be harassing him, and carrying on, that would be sabotaging my campaign," she said. "Yes, I am guilty of requesting his records under [the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act], but that is not harassment."

The fracas prompted the prosecutor's office to issue a letter warning Gulley to steer clear of Jefferson, advising her to "have no further direct or indirect contact and communication" with the justice of the peace.

While he declined to comment on this specific case, chief deputy prosecutor John Johnson said that generally, such a piece of correspondence does not suggest whether or not harassment allegations were substantiated.

Jefferson said he was satisfied with the warning as a resolution to the conflict, adding that he was eager to return to discussing the needs of the district, which includes parts of North Little Rock and Jacksonville.

"I have not attacked my opponent. I haven't said nothing bad about my opponent. For a whole year she's been doing this to me and I haven't said anything about it," he said, adding, "We shouldn't be having a back-and-forth."

Gulley called Jefferson's complaints "a desperate act to try to tear voters from me," adding that he'd made personal attacks such as implying something was wrong with her for not being married or having children.

"That is, like, the craziest thing I ever heard in my life," Jefferson said when told of that remark. "I don't talk about people; I just talk about issues."

Jefferson, 44, is the director of environmental services at CARTI and is a resident of Jacksonville's Cloverdale area. He is serving his first term on the Quorum Court and is the chairman of its public safety and justice efficiencies committee.

Gulley, 51, lives in the Argenta neighborhood of North Little Rock and works as a career counselor.

Both candidates are Democrats and are the only competitors for the District 10 seat in the county's legislative body.

Quorum Court services director Justin Blagg said he could not recall a similar situation involving a justice of the peace during his time working for the group.

Metro on 02/08/2020