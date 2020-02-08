Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Communicator in the seventh

1 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

COUNCIL RULES*** has won four of nine races at Oaklawn, and the consistent mare is dropping in price after a runner-up finish Jan. 26. SHE'S A LUCKY ONE easily defeated conditioned-claiming rivals in her last race at Prairie Meadows, and she owns the field's fastest last-race Beyer figure. ARROWSPHERE is the likely pacesetter and ships from New Orleans in good form.

1 Council Rules Vazquez Villafranco 2-1

3 She's a Lucky One Hill Anderson 6-1

5 Arrowsphere Eramia Hartman 4-1

4 Can't Touch Me Loveberry Hornsby 7-2

9 Anita Marie FDe La Cruz Puhl 10-1

8 J P's Gladys Felix Puhl 15-1

6 Northern Connect Elliott Hiles 8-1

7 Wise Eyes Birzer Martin 12-1

2 Showit WDe La Cruz Stuart 20-1

2 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $25,000

PORTION* finished fourth at a much higher maiden classification in her 2019 debut at Oaklawn, and her works this winter are encouraging. She picks up leading rider Ricardo Santana. PRIMARILY PAULA stumbled badly at the break as a beaten post-time favorite in her 2020 unveiling, but she raced competitively against better last season and deserves another chance. SING A SONG TOO flashed speed before retreating in two races last season in Hot Springs. She is showing an improved work tab and may be stronger and faster as a 4-year-old.

6 Portion Santana Moquett 7-2

13 Primary Paula Elliott McBride 6-1

3 Sing a Song Too FDe La Cruz Martin 20-1

10 Lucky Road Felix Ashauer 8-1

8 Lucindanshady Wales Witt 8-1

5 Cider House Cannon Van Meter 5-1

4 Wish for Candy Birzer Roberts 9-2

9 Lil' Fancy Canchari Martin 10-1

11 Thursday Morning Lara Bahena 10-1

12 Dat Girl Loveberry Hornsby 10-1

14 Line of Faith Court Fires 6-1

7 Esther Harr Cline 20-1

1 Cyber Affair WDe La Cruz Martin 12-1

2 Daddy's Storm Borel Altamirano 12-1

3 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

NUCLEAR OPTION** is an exceptionally quick gelding who has won three of eight local races, and he returns fresh for a stable off to a fast start. THE RED DUDE needed his last race at Delta after a long layoff. Leading trainer Robertino Diodoro switches to a top rider, and he figures to work out a favorable stalking trip. SEVEN NATION ARMY won an unusually fast starter allowance race with today's rider aboard last spring at Oaklawn, and he should be close to the pace from start to finish.

1 Nuclear Option Bridgmohan Mason 5-1

3 The Red Dude Cohen Diodoro 4-1

7 Seven Nation Army Vazquez Moquett 8-1

8 Battle Station WDe La Cruz Contreras 7-2

4 Awesome Anywhere Garcia Hollendorfer 3-1

1a Hunka Burning Love Felix Mason 5-1

6 Top Brass Santana Sadler 9-2

2 Touching Rainbows Baze D'Amato 12-1

5 Touchofchilipepper Lara Haran 15-1

4 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, maiden claiming $25,000

DEHYDRATION** recorded a pair of rapid breezes in January at Turfway Park, and trainer Mike Maker has a strong record with first-timers running for a tag. FOREIGN EXCHANGE is dropping into a maiden-claiming race for the first time. She owns the field's fastest Beyer figure and recorded a bullet work Jan. 29. MINJI had two good workouts at Louisiana Downs, and trainer Steve Asmussen has a good record with first-time starters at Oaklawn.

11 Dehydration Garcia Maker 4-1

2 Foreign Exchange Talamo Lukas 7-2

4 Minji Santana Asmussen 9-2

7 Wheres Mom Hill Deville 6-1

3 House Drunk Elliott 8-1

10 Super Cassidy Cannon Morse 10-1

12 Lilfeatheredindian Bridgmohan Broberg 10-1

8 Congrats Girl Quinonez Milligan 15-1

5 Lil H FDe La Cruz Puhl 20-1

1 Godsgift Loveberry Delong 12-1

1a Emily Bug Roman Delong 12-1

9 Unlawful Assembly Birzer Petalino 20-1

6 Mimi's Awesome Baze Mason 20-1

5 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $50,000

SEVIER*** is back at his best distance after contesting the pace in the Fifth Season, and the seven-time sprint winner drew a favorable post for a runner with good early speed. REASON TO SOAR earned a strong Beyer figure when finishing fourth in a much stronger allowance race at Churchill, and trainer Randy Morse switches to his "go-to" rider. BETTER CHARGE IT won consecutive races at Churchill and Keeneland, and he is adding blinkers after a disappointing race over a sloppy track.

10 Sevier Talamo Maker 3-1

6 Reason to Soar Elliott Morse 4-1

8 Better Charge It Rocco Von Hemel 10-1

1 D' Rapper Vazquez Villafranco 10-1

9 Control Stake Cohen Diodoro 4-1

7 Youvesaiditall Santana Asmussen 5-1

4 He Will Garcia Hollendorfer 8-1

5 Powerful Ally Eramia Fawkes 12-1

2 Devils Halo Mojica Broberg 12-1

3 I'm Corfu Baze Vance 20-1

6 Purse $88,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

LA RENOLETA*** is undefeated in four races in her native Argentina. She is being treated with Lasix for the first time and shows some strong works for powerful connections. CALF MOON BAY is a graded stake-placed filly who was narrowly beaten in the Zia Park Oaks, and subsequent breezes are good. CLEVER SERVE was a winner at a similar condition last season at Oaklawn, and she has earnings exceeding $322K and may be a late threat.

8 La Renoleta Santana Asmussen 5-2

1 Calf Moon Bay Garcia Hollendorfer 7-2

7 Clever Serve Vazquez Asmussen 5-1

4 Fiery Lady Canchari Hollendorfer 9-2

2 Blessed Again Baze Prather 6-1

3 Goodbye Earl Elliott Vance 5-1

5 Glamorized Cohen Robertson 15-1

6 Carissa Crismas Court Swearingen 20-1

7 Purse $86,000, 1 mile, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

COMMUNICATOR**** followed a dominating maiden victory with a photo-finish loss over a wet track at Aqueduct, and his Beyer figures are clearly best. He represents high-percentage connections. DETERMINANT finished third over a muddy track on opening weekend. He is fit and should be in a striking position behind an expected honest pace. NEW MEXICO is the speed drawn on the rail, and the lightly raced colt will try to lead past every pole.

3 Communicator Talamo Cox 2-1

7 Determinant Elliott Holthus 12-1

1 New Mexico Santana Asmussen 12-1

8 Carte Blanche Eramia Hawley 4-1

2 Tracking Gold Cohen McKnight 4-1

12 Street to Indy Mojica Diodoro 15-1

6 Channel Crossing Garcia Hollendorfer 12-1

5 Barefootbootlegger Lara Haran 20-1

9 Franknjymme Cannon McGaughey 12-1

11 Jack Van Berg Baze Mason 15-1

10 Bandit Point Harr Cline 20-1

4 Knowyouroptions WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 15-1

8 The King Cotton. Purse $125,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up

WHITMORE*** finished third in the Grade I Breeders' Cup Sprint just two races back. He is the class of the field and loves this track. SHARE THE UPSIDE sandwiched two allowance wins around a second-place stake finish last season at Oaklawn. He possesses excellent speed, and recent works have been swift. TRINGALE finished second in the Thanksgiving Classic at Fair Grounds, and the 5-year-old is in the best form of his career.

4 Whitmore Talamo Moquett 5-2

1 Share the Upside Santana Asmussen 3-1

7 Tringale Garcia Davis 15-1

8 Wilbo Hill Hartman 7-2

3 Silver Ride Mojica Diodoro 6-1

5 Nun the Less Prescott Contreras 9-2

6 Home Run Maker Cohen Engelhart 10-1

2 Hidden Ruler Rocco Ortiz 15-1

9 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

SUNNY DALE*** has shown speed in three consecutive second-place finishes in Southern California, and subsequent breezes are sharp. She seems too talented to be a maiden for much longer. EXCHANGE WEST has not raced since finishing second as a post-time favorite in March at Tampa, but her workouts are encouraging. She hails from a winning stable. PRAIRIE DRESS closed her debut preparations with a bullet 5-furlong gate workout at Louisiana Downs, and the tote board should provide important clues.

1 Sunny Dale Garcia Hollendorfer 3-1

7 Exchange West Talamo Hollendorfer 6-1

6 Prairie Dress Santana Asmussen 4-1

5 Golden Command WDe La Cruz Contreras 5-1

9 Blip Says Bye Elliott Schuyler 8-1

2 Island Sky Birzer Von Hemel 8-1

3 Addi Baze Asmussen 6-1

4 Miss Marsha Lynn Harr Jones 8-1

8 Dixie Nation Court Cline 15-1

