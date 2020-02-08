Second-half burst carries Maryland

Connecticut's Megan Walker, right, shoots as Memphis' Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu defends in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Storrs, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Anthony Cowan scored 20 points and ninth-ranked Maryland held on to beat No. 20 Illinois 75-66 on Friday night.

The Terrapins (19-4, 9-3 Big Ten) took sole possession of first place in the conference with the win. Illinois (16-7, 8-4) fell into second place.

Illinois led by as many as 14 points midway through the first half, but the Terrapins fought back and pulled to within 42-40,with a three-pointer by Wiggins at the halftime buzzer.

Maryland opened the second half with an 11-0 run to take a lead it never relinquished.

Darryl Morsell scored 18 and Eric Ayala added 12 for Maryland.

Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with 16 points. Andres Feliz added 12.

Emotions were running high from the opening tip. There were four technical foul called in the first half, two on the Maryland bench and one each on Illinois (Feliz) and Maryland (Morsell).

Illinois Coach Brad Underwood was called for the game's fifth technical foul midway through the second half for yelling at the referees.

TOP 25 WOMEN

NO. 4 CONNECTICUT 94, MEMPHIS 55

STORRS, CONN. -- Megan Walker scored 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead No. 4 UConn to a rout of Memphis.

Christyn Williams (Central Arkansas Christian) added 20 points and Olivia Nelson Ododa had 19 points, making all nine of her shots for the Huskies (20-2, 10-0 American Athletic), who have won 20 games for the 27th consecutive year.

Madison Griggs scored 15 points for Memphis (12-11, 3-7), which lost for the first time in three games.

Williams opened the scoring with a three-pointer from the right baseline, UConn scored the first seven points and never trailed.

Freshman Anna Makurat had five of her season-high 11 assists in the first quarter and the Huskies had the game well under control after 10 minutes, leading 27-11.

The win was the Huskies 130th without a loss in American Athletic Conference play. That includes 112 regular-season games and all six conference tournaments.

NO. 3 OREGON 85,

NO. 12 ARIZONA 52

EUGENE, Ore. -- Sabrina Ionescu scored 15 points to go along with 11 rebounds and 10 assists as No. 3 Oregon overcame a slow start and went on to a rout of No. 12 Arizona.

Ruthy Hebard added 22 points for the Ducks (21-2, 10-1 Pac-12) and Satou Sabally finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds, plus 6 assists in Oregon's ninth consecutive victory. Taylor Chavez added 17 points in a reserve role.

Cate Reese led Arizona (18-4, 7-4) with 17 points and Ari McDonald added 13. The loss ended Arizona's five-game winning streak.

NO. 14 DePAUL 71,ST. JOHN'S 65

NEW YORK -- Kelly Campbell scored all 10 of her points and Sonya Morris eight of her 18 in a 31-point fourth quarter to rally No. 14 DePaul to a victory over St. John's.

St. John's had a 16-point lead with just over four minutes left in the third quarter and led 49-40 entering the fourth before the Blue Demons charged back to take the lead on Campbell's three-pointer with 1:26 to go and then held on behind a combined seven free throws from Campbell and Morris.

Chante Stonewall added 16 points and Lexi Held, with four three-pointers, 15 for DePaul (21-3, 11-1 Big East). Campbell added 16 rebounds and five assists.

Qadashah Hoppie made seven three-pointers and scored a career-high 27 points for the Red Storm (14-9, 7-5).

NO. 24 MISSOURI STATE 66,

NORTHERN IOWA 55

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa -- Brice Calip and Alexa Willard scored 13 points each, and No. 24 Missouri State handed Northern Iowa its first home loss of the season.

Jasmine Franklin added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (19-3, 9-1 Missouri Valley), who won their fifth in a row.

Missouri State took the lead for good with nine consecutive points capped at 44-35 by Willard's jumper with 5:55 left in the third quarter. The Panthers (13-8, 5-5) cut the deficit to three with a pair of three-pointers but that was as close as they would get.

Karli Rucker had 13 points and Cynthia Wolf added 10 for Northern Iowa.

Photo by AP/Holly Hart

Maryland’s Darryl Morsell (right) is pressured by Illinois’ Giorgi Bezhanishvili in the Terrapins’ 75-66 victory Friday night over the Illini. Morsell scored 18 points for the No. 9 Terrapins.

Sports on 02/08/2020