Secret Service billed $650 a night

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump's company charges the Secret Service for the rooms agents use while protecting him at his properties -- billing U.S. taxpayers at rates as high as $650 per night, according to federal records and people who have seen receipts.

When Trump visits his clubs in Palm Beach, Fla., and Bedminster, N.J., the service needs space to post guards and store equipment.

Trump's company says it charges only minimal fees, but Secret Service records do not show that.

At Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club, the Secret Service was charged the $650 rate dozens of times in 2017, and a different rate, $396.15, dozens more times in 2018, according to documents from Trump's visits.

And at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, the Secret Service was charged $17,000 a month to use a three-bedroom cottage on the property, according to receipts from 2017.

However, Trump's son Eric said last year in a Yahoo Finance interview, "If my father travels, they stay at our properties for free -- meaning, like, cost for housekeeping."

The full extent of the Secret Service's payments to Trump's company is not known. The Secret Service has not listed them in public databases of federal spending, as is usually required for payments higher than $10,000.

Instead, documents have come out piecemeal, through public records requests from news organizations and watchdog groups. The Washington Post compiled available records and found 103 payments from the Secret Service to Trump's company dated between January 2017 and April 2018.

The records show more than $471,000 in payments to Trump's companies.

"It is more than a little disconcerting, knowing this is going on, and not knowing what the actual numbers are," said Jordan Libowitz of the watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

The White House did not respond to questions about Trump's knowledge of these payments.

The Secret Service said its spending "balances operational security with judicious allocation of resources." By law, Secret Service agents are exempt from the government's usual per diem spending limits while they are protecting the president. The Secret Service did not respond to a question about why the purchases weren't listed in public databases.

Trump still owns his company. In response to questions from The Post, a company spokesperson said Mar-a-Lago does not charge the Secret Service $650 per room but did not address whether it had charged that rate in the past. The company also noted that the rental cottage at Bedminster contains "multiple rooms and [includes] numerous common spaces."

The company did not answer questions about the rates it charges the Secret Service now.

"We provide the rooms at cost and could make far more money renting them to members or guests," Trump Organization Executive Vice President Eric Trump said in a statement. He gave no details about how the company calculates the "at-cost" price.

Since taking office, Trump has spent more than 342 days at his private clubs and hotels, according to a tally by The Post. Trump has said he works during these trips.

The Secret Service always comes with him, as it does with all presidents.

The Secret Service is required to tell Congress twice a year about what it spends to protect Trump at his properties.

But since 2016, it has filed only two of the required six reports, according to congressional offices. The reason, according to Secret Service officials, is that key personnel left and nobody picked up the job.

Even in those two reports, the lines for Bedminster and Mar-a-Lago were blank.

The Secret Service officials said only that they abide by the law.

Senate Democrats have asked the Trump administration to provide more details on the costs of Trump's travel as part of negotiations over a bill governing the Secret Service. But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has told the Senate committee that he opposes a requirement to deliver those details until December 2020 at the earliest, which falls after the election.

Most of the 103 payments discovered by The Post went to just three Trump properties: the Trump International Hotel in Washington and the president's clubs at Mar-a-Lago and Bedminster.

The Post could find only one other recent example of a president or vice president charging his own Secret Service rent. Former Vice President Joe Biden charged $2,200 a month for a cottage on his property in Delaware. Unlike the payments to Trump, Biden's payments were listed in public spending databases. Biden was paid a total of $171,600 over six years.

Information for this article was contributed by Joshua Partlow, Nate Jones and Alice Crites of The Washington Post.

