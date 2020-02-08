Storm menaces Northeast after South hit

A team surveys damage to a home in Westminster, Md., after a powerful storm swept into the northeastern region Friday. More photos at arkansasonline.com/28snow/

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Extreme wind gusts, blowing snow and widespread flooding made traveling treacherous Friday as a storm system moved into the Northeastern United States, leaving rising water and at least five deaths in its wake across the South.

More than 400,000 homes and businesses were without power Friday after the National Weather Service warned of gusts up to 60 mph from Virginia into New England. Falling trees damaged homes and power lines in many places. North Carolina and Virginia had the most customers without electricity, according to poweroutages.us.

With water levels rising quickly after up to 8 inches of rain in just three days, the Tennessee Valley Authority said it began making controlled releases from some of its 49 dams in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina. That could lead to more flooding downstream, so people who live near the water should be wary, said James Everett, senior manager of the utility's river forecast center in Knoxville, Tenn.

Creek water was still raging Friday in Alabama's Buck's Pocket State Park, where a person was seen inside a car as it disappeared under the surface two days earlier. Rangers walked for miles above the swollen creek but found no trace of the vehicle, so authorities sent up a state helicopter crew Friday.

The National Weather Service was using radar data and making damage assessments to confirm many reports of tornadoes touching down, including spots in Virginia and Maryland, near the nation's capital, meteorologist Isha Renta told the AP. In the Tampa, Fla., area, tornadoes blew a tree onto a mobile home, trapping an elderly woman, and toppled a construction crane along Interstate 275.

The dangerous winds formed the leading edge of a band of weather that stretched from Tennessee to Maine on Friday, blowing snow into northern states.

Up to 8 inches of snow was forecast in West Virginia, and Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia, where he said more than 500 people had to be rescued from their homes as the waters rose.

Many school districts canceled classes in state after state.

Earlier, the weather destroyed mobile homes in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky, and flooded communities that shoulder waterways across the Appalachian region.

Authorities confirmed five storm-related fatalities, in Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina and Tennessee.

Anita Rembert was killed and her husband was injured near the town of Demopolis, Ala., according to the county's emergency management director, Kevin McKinney.

At least four people died in vehicles that were hit by falling trees or lost control in heavy rain or floods.

A driver died in South Carolina when a tree fell on an SUV near Fort Mill, Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller said. The driver's name wasn't immediately released.

In North Carolina's Gaston County, Terry Roger Fisher was killed after his pickup hydroplaned in heavy rain, plunged down a 25-foot embankment and overturned in a creek, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said, according to news outlets.

An unidentified man died and two people were injured Thursday when a car hydroplaned in Knoxville, Tennessee, and hit a truck, police said in a news release.

And in Tennessee, 36-year-old teacher Brooke Sampson was killed and four people were injured when a rain-soaked tree fell on a van carrying Sevierville city employees, officials said.

"We do expect another storm system to come along about midweek next week and bring heavy precipitation to some of the same areas that just saw it over the past 24 hours," meteorologist Greg Carbin of the Weather Prediction Center told the AP.

Information for this article was contributed by Jeff Martin, Ben Finley, Tamara Lush, Adrian Sainz, John Raby and Andrew Welsh-Huggins of The Associated Press.

