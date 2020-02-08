THV11's chief meteorologist to take leave of absence

KTHV’s chief meteorologist will be taking a leave of absence starting Monday, citing complications of Tourette syndrome.

Ed Buckner, who came to the Little Rock-based CBS affiliate in 1996, made the announcement Saturday morning on his Facebook page.

“While it’s a very hard decision to be off the air, I know it’s important to take the time to heal,” the meteorologist said in his post. “You all deserve a Chief Meteorologist at their very best.”

Buckner said that, although his meteorology team will continue in his absence, he is looking forward to returning to the air.

In a separate Facebook post, KTHV asked viewers to keep Buckner in their thoughts.

“We love you Ed and hope for a speedy recovery,” the post states.