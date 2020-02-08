THV11's chief meteorologist to take leave of absence

Tracy Beene, left, with Ed Buckner in 2012
KTHV’s chief meteorologist will be taking a leave of absence starting Monday, citing complications of Tourette syndrome.
Ed Buckner, who came to the Little Rock-based CBS affiliate in 1996, made the announcement Saturday morning on his Facebook page.
“While it’s a very hard decision to be off the air, I know it’s important to take the time to heal,” the meteorologist said in his post. “You all deserve a Chief Meteorologist at their very best.”
Buckner said that, although his meteorology team will continue in his absence, he is looking forward to returning to the air.
In a separate Facebook post, KTHV asked viewers to keep Buckner in their thoughts.
“We love you Ed and hope for a speedy recovery,” the post states.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.