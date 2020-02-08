Turkey bolsters forces countering Syria

A Turkish military convoy travels through Syria’s Idlib province on Friday as Turkey deploys more military assets to the region. More photos at arkansasonline.com/28syria/

BEIRUT -- Turkey on Friday sent more troops and tanks to bolster its military presence in northwestern Syria, where President Bashar Assad's forces have been advancing in a Russian-backed offensive that has sent people fleeing for safety.

Syria's Idlib region near the border with Turkey is the last rebel-held bastion in the country. The push by Assad's forces into towns and villages in the province over the past months has uprooted more than 500,000 people who fled the advancing troops. Many of them already have been displaced several times in the 8-year-old Syrian war.

At least eight Turkish troops and civilians and 13 Syrian soldiers have been killed.

As Syrian and Russian warplanes indiscriminately pounded hospitals, clinics and schools in the enclave, civilians packed their belongings in cars, taxis and pickups. They streamed toward the Turkish border with few options left that are outside Syrian government control.

Many end up in tents or sheltering in abandoned buildings during rainy and windy weather, with temperatures hovering around freezing but predicted to fall over the weekend.

"If they stay, they run the risk of falling victim to the indiscriminate violence taking place in urban areas. If they leave, they have nowhere to go," said Lorenzo Redalie, head of the Aleppo office of the International Committee of the Red Cross. "The shelters can't accommodate everyone, and it is more and more challenging for humanitarians to reach them and meet their needs."

People are burning their clothes to keep warm because fuel supplies are scarce, said Mohammed Barakat, who fled his home in rural Aleppo province two weeks ago and is now living in an unfinished building in the town of Harem on the Turkish border.

"Wherever you go, you see people sleeping on both sides of the road because they can't find any shelter, either in tents or houses," said Barakat, who works for the civil society group Kesh Malek. "In Harem, there are people on the sidewalks and all over the streets. People are just looking to save their lives."

The Syrian offensive is aimed for now at securing a strategic highway in rebel-controlled territory rather than being an all-out campaign to retake the entire province, including the city of Idlib.

The United States is "very, very worried" about the Idlib fighting, James Jeffrey, the U.S. special representative for Syria, told reporters this week. "We think that this is an extremely dangerous conflict," he said.

Earlier in the week, Syrian government troops took control of the former rebel town of Saraqeb, which is strategic because it sits on the intersection of two major highways. One of them leads to the capital, Damascus, to the north, while the other connects to the country's western and eastern regions.

Turkey, which backs the Syrian opposition and has been monitoring a cease-fire in the rebel enclave, has protested the government assault, calling it a violation of the truce it negotiated with Russia.

"It is shocking that civilians continue to bear the brunt of hostilities between all parties to the conflict," U.N. Human Rights spokeswoman Marta Hurtado said.

Idlib and nearby rural Aleppo are the last rebel-held areas in Syria. They are home to more than 3 million people, most of them already displaced by violence.

Of the 580,000 people who have been displaced since Dec. 1, UNICEF estimated that about 300,000 are children.

Also on Friday, Russia's Defense Ministry accused Israel of nearly shooting down a Syrian passenger jet with 172 people aboard during a missile strike on the suburbs of Damascus on Thursday. A spokesman for the Israeli prime minister did not respond to a request for comment, and the AP was unable to verify the Russian allegation. Israel rarely acknowledges any strikes carried out in Syria.

The violence has also raised tensions between Moscow and Ankara, which have been working together to secure cease-fires and political talks despite backing opposite sides of the conflict.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a Russian delegation is scheduled to arrive in Ankara today to discuss the situation in Idlib. A meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin could follow, Cavusoglu said.

Information for this article was contributed by Sarah El Deeb, Suzan Fraser, Jamey Keaten, Daria Litvinova and Zeina Karam of The Associated Press; and by Liz Sly of The Washington Post.

