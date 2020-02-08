UALR wrestling taking baby steps

UALR Coach Neil Erisman doesn't like to lose, even if he is the leader of a first-year NCAA Division I wrestling program.

But Erisman, an Oklahoma State graduate and former North Carolina assistant coach, saw three of his University of Arkansas at Little Rock wrestlers earn individual victories against one of the top wrestling programs in the country Friday in UALR's first Pac-12 Conference dual event.

Friday’s results Arizona State 38, UALR 9 125 POUNDS Brandon Courtney (ASU) tech. fall Jayden Carson (UALR) 6:20 133 POUNDS Paul Bianchi (UALR) dec. Josh Kramer (ASU) 8-6 141 POUNDS Conner Ward (UALR) dec. Cory Crooks (ASU) 8-7 149 POUNDS Tyler Brennan (UALR) dec. Josh Maruca (ASU) 4-2 157 POUNDS Jacori Teemer (ASU) tech. fall Tommy Lisher (UALR) 18-2 165 POUNDS Josh Shields (ASU) maj. dec. Will Edgar (UALR) 16-5 174 POUNDS Anthony Valencia (ASU) pin Tristan Tadeo (UALR) 1:36 184 POUNDS Zahid Valencia (ASU) pin Matthew Muller (UALR) 5:24 197 POUNDS Kordell Norfleet (ASU) pin Dylan Johnson (UALR) 1:14 285 POUNDS Tanner Hall (ASU) forfeit Drake Barbee (UALR)

While Arizona State, ranked No. 5 in the National Wrestling Coaches Association Top 25 poll, went on to win 38-9 at the Jack Stephens Center in Little Rock, it was the three victories by junior Paul Bianchi and freshmen Conner Ward and Tyler Brennan that Erisman hopes the Trojans can build on going into their final two Pac-12 matches at Stanford on Thursday and at Oregon State on Feb. 15.

"It's not acceptable to lose 38-9. It's not a moral victory," Erisman said. "We didn't set our expectations low. But this is a big moment for our program to understand we can fight against anybody, and when we do that, good things can happen."

Bianchi won his 133-pound match against Josh Kramer by an 8-6 decision. Ward earned an 8-7 decision over Cory Crooks in the 141-pound match. At 149 pounds, Brennan picked up a 4-2 decision over Josh Maruca.

UALR led 9-5 after four matches, but Arizona State won the final six matches, including 2018 and 2019 174-pound NCAA champion Zahid Valencia's pinfall over the Trojans' Matthew Muller in the 184-pound match.

The Trojans are the state's first NCAA Division I wrestling program. Before Friday's Pac-12 opener, they had competed against North Carolina, Appalachian State and South Dakota State, among other D-I programs.

For Bianchi, who transferred to UALR from North Dakota State, he enjoyed competing against the Sun Devils.

"It was fun," Bianchi said. "Our coach doesn't condone losing. But at the same time, it was really fun to have multiple people stepping up for the team and getting people excited. We can promise you that we're always going to bring the fight."

Ward said his victory motivates him as the season winds toward the Pac-12 Tournament on March 7 at Stanford.

"A lot of us are seeing that it's a reality that we belong," he said. "That was the No. 5 team tonight. We fought them hard tonight."

Arizona State Coach Zeke Jones said the Sun Devils came out flat early, but he credited the Trojans for their effort.

"We really weren't executing like we should have been," Jones said. "But that's a result of a Little Rock team that was ready to wrestle."

Brennan said Friday was just a sample of what the Trojans can do as a program.

"It was a nice 'We're here, too' moment," Brennan said. "We can definitely work on that and beat one of these teams."

Jones thinks the Trojans can become a nationally ranked program.

"They have to keep competing like they did tonight," he said. "They have good coaches and good support here. Little Rock is a great addition to the Pac-12 Conference."

Erisman admitted that the first year for the Trojans (1-6) has been hard, but he wants his team to keep competing.

"I expect my guys to keep their heads up, so I have to keep my head up," Erisman said. "One of the things I said when I interviewed for this job is that it's going to be very important that we celebrate the small victories. That's what we do. We celebrate the fight, the heart, the attitude and the mentality.

"If we do those things right, as our program grows, we're going to go from competing and winning three or four of those matches to winning the dual, to being the team that's dominating."

