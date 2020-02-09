Sections
2-vehicle crash in Polk County kills 2 women

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:16 a.m.

Two people died and another two were injured in a two-vehicle crash about 6:20 p.m. Friday on Arkansas 8 in Polk County, according to an Arkansas State Police crash report.

The report said 69-year-old Roseanna Markham and 68-year-old Deborah Jean Black, both of Norman in Montgomery County, were killed. Markham was identified as the driver of a 2016 Chrysler van in which Black and an unidentified youth were passengers, the report says. The youth was reported injured and taken to a Little Rock hospital.

Jeffery Cude, 40, of Mena also was reported injured and taken to a Little Rock hospital for treatment.

Cude was driving a Ford F250 east on Arkansas 8, near the area of Board Camp, when his vehicle crossed the centerline and struck the Chrysler head-on, according to the report.

Markham and Black were pronounced dead at the scene, the report said. Road and weather conditions were listed as dry and clear at the time of the crash.

Metro on 02/09/2020

Print Headline: 2-vehicle crash in Polk County kills 2 women

