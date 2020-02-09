Police Beat

3 suspects arrested in check-fraud case

Three people were arrested Friday on suspicion of passing several fraudulent checks at various Regions Bank locations and stealing more than $15,000, police said.

Little Rock police arrested the three, all from South Florida, on forgery charges.

Authorities said Nathan Turner, 43, of Miami Gardens, Fla., is believed to be the ringleader. Eldridge White Jr., 29, of Miami is suspected of being the driver, authorities said.

Both were booked into the Pulaski County jail Friday. Both had been released from the lockup as of Saturday night, according to jail records. Bail information was not immediately available.

A third suspect, James Freeman, 59, of Miami, remained in jail Saturday with bail set at $20,000, according to jail records. An arrest report stated that Freeman was seen on security videos passing six counterfeit checks inside the banks.

He was charged with eight counts of forgery, four counts of identity fraud and one count of theft of property.

