The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

• 1621 W. 22nd St., residential, Brittney Billingsley, 12:09 a.m. Feb. 1, 2020, property value unknown.

• 1609 E. Ninth St., commercial, Cody Garner, 5 p.m. Jan. 2, 2020, property valued at $3,001.

• 1421 E. Ninth St., commercial, Barry Henderson, 12 a.m. Feb. 2, 2020, property valued at $8,247.

72204

• 6416 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, Paul Pakis, 3:58 a.m. Jan. 28, 2020, property valued at $3,450.

• 6416 Colonel Glenn Road, commercial, James Leonard, 12:01 a.m. Jan. 28, 2020, property valued at $2,400.

• 2205 S. Martin St., residential, James Dokes, 12:30 p.m. Jan. 29, 2020, property valued at $1,901.

• 4525 Montclair Road, residential, Dominique Neal, 7:12 a.m. Jan. 31, 2020, property valued at $901.

• 4300 Zion St., residential, Gavien Waits, 11:30 p.m. Jan. 28, 2020, property valued at $750.

72205

• 2701 Kavanaugh Blvd., commercial, Jeff Trine, 3 a.m. Jan. 30, 2020, property valued at $301.

72206

• 1800 Broadway, residential, Myra Anderson, 2:35 a.m. Jan. 30, 2020, property value unknown.

72207

• 7321 Cantrell Road, commercial, James McCarley, 3:22 a.m. Feb. 4, 2020, property valued at $600.

72209

• 4804 Terra Vista, residential, Nathaniel Coleman, 2:30 p.m. Jan. 25, 2020, property valued at $63.

• 2401 W. 65th St., residential, Carol Glass, 12 a.m., Jan. 27, 2020, property valued at $8,466.

• 5504 Dreher Lane, residential, Antonio Travis, 2:40 p.m. Jan. 29, 2020, property value unknown.

• 5712 Windamere Drive, residential, Sandra Starnes, 9:30 a.m. Jan. 31, 2020, property value unknown.

• 3804 Patrick Henry Drive, residential, Thelma Franklin, 8:30 a.m. Jan. 26, 2020, property valued at $300.

• 4105 Bruno Road, residential, Joyce O'Neal, 1:01 p.m. Jan. 26, 2020, property value unknown.

• 8401 Edwina Drive, residential, Tammie Allred, 7:55 p.m. Jan. 27, 2020, property value unknown.

• 10100 Stardust, residential, Williams LaFondray, 3 p.m. Jan. 31, 2020, property valued at $400.

• 7005 Yorkwood Drive, residential, Latera McBride, 3 p.m. Feb. 1, 2020, property valued at $650.

• 5001 W. 65th St., residential, Ramona Gant, 11:30 p.m. Feb. 2, 2020, property value unknown.

• 6915 Redwood Drive, residential, Mario Rivera, 11 a.m. Feb. 2, 2020, property valued at $21.

• 7801 Morris Drive, residential, Kawanna Gray, 12:28 p.m. Feb. 3, 2020, property value unknown.

72210

• 12109 Stagecoach Road, residential, Jose McLara, 8:23 p.m. Jan. 29, 2020, property valued at $1,400.

72211

• 12000 W. Markham St., commercial, James Alsbrook, 5:26 a.m. Jan. 29, 2020, property value unknown.

• 500 Napa Valley Drive, residential, Michael Jackson, 3:10 a.m. Feb. 5, 2020, property valued at $900.

72223

• 16000 Rushmore Ave., residential, Luba Signorelli, 12 a.m. Jan. 28, 2020, property valued at $832.

72227

• 1801 Reservoir Road, residential, Cedric Scales, 1 a.m. Jan. 27, 2020, property valued at $400.

• 9300 Treasure Hill Road, residential, Margaret LeClair, 11 a.m. Jan. 22, 2020, property valued at $341.

• 2205 Clapboard Hill Road, residential, Lori Phares, 7 a.m. Jan. 30, 2020, property valued at $10, 401.

