Chaney is finding his 'groove'

Arkansas' Reggie Chaney walks off the court after his team lost to Missouri 83-79 in overtime in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- The play of Reggie Chaney was a bright spot in an ugly loss for the University of Arkansas basketball team Saturday in Mizzou Arena.

Chaney, a 6-8 sophomore forward, scored a career-high 17 points and matched his career-high with 11 rebounds in Missouri's 83-79 victory in overtime over the Razorbacks. He also had two blocked shots and two steals in a career-high 36 minutes before fouling out with 1:32 left in overtime.

"I can build from this," Chaney said. "There's no going backwards. I've picked it up recently and I've just got to keep it up."

Chaney, who hit 6 of 12 shots and 5 of 7 free throws, credited pick-and-rolls with guard Jalen Harris and grabbing 6 offensive rebounds for his scoring uptick.

"I was just rolling hard, rebounding," Chaney said. "That was pretty much how I was getting my points."

Chaney made his fifth consecutive start and is averaging 6.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in that span, but it's been tough for him to enjoy the success because the Razorbacks are 2-3 in those games.

"I've been in a good groove," Chaney said. "But I just want to win."

Chaney's prevous scoring high was 14 points in Arkansas' 75-55 vicotry over Vanderbilt earlier this season, and in an 84-72 victory at Providence in an NIT game last season. His other games with 11 rebounds were in a 66-60 victory over Northern Kentucky on Nov. 30, and in an 82-78 victory at Alabama on Feb. 1.

Smith shines

Missouri forward Mitchell Smith, a 6-10 redshirt junior from Van Buren, matched his career-high with 11 rebounds -- which he also had against Texas A&M on Tuesday night -- and had 8 points and 1 steal in 35 minutes off the bench against Arkansas.

"It means a lot for him," Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin said of Smith getting a victory over his home state Razorbacks. "He's a good player. He wants to be good.

"He's showing pride in rebounding the basketball. But for him it was more about winning the game, not necessarily beating Arkansas."

Smith drew Mason Jones' fifth foul with 3:26 left in overtime to take the SEC's leading scorer out of the game. Jones was dribbling the ball when he was called for an offensive foul after extending his forearm against Smith.

"That was big," Martin said. "You play the percentages, play the scouting report, and it worked out for him."

Smith hit 6 of 7 free throws, including 4 of 4 in overtime.

Whitt back home

Arkansas guard Jimmy Whitt, a senior from Columbia, Mo., went 1-1 with the Razorbacks in games against Missouri in his hometown.

Whitt scored 15 points as an Arkansas freshman when the Razorbacks beat the Tigers 94-61 at Mizzou Arena in 2016.

After Whitt transferred to SMU, he returned to Arkansas as a graduate transfer this season and got one more game back home Saturday.

Despite missing practice time this week because of a sore back, Whitt played 40 minutes and scored 15 points. He shot 6 of 18 from the field after going 0 of 7 against Auburn.

"My back's fine," he said. "If I could go out there and play, I was going to play. If it's good enough for me to get out there, it's not an excuse for anything."

Drawing fouls

Missouri hit 34 of 44 free throws as Arkansas was called for 32 fouls.

"You're not going to win letting a team do that," Razorbacks guard Jimmy Whitt said. "That was one of the main things we talked about was that they're a really good free-throw shooting team, and it's tough when you put a good free-throw shooting team at the line that many times."

Missouri came into the game shooting 77.4% on free throws (309 of 399) and 80.7% in SEC games (142 of 176).

Forwards Reggie Chaney and Adrio Bailey fouled out for the Razorbacks along with guard Mason Jones.

"Keep driving," Missouri guard Xavier Pinson said of the Tigers' strategy. "I wouldn't say [the Razorbacks] did a bad job, but they were struggling when we drove to the basket most of the time. Sometimes we didn't get the call, but we stayed aggressive."

Pinson hit 13 of 14 free throws and scored a game-high 24 points.

Bad look

Arkansas wore Anthracite uniforms -- a dark, grayish color -- on Saturday. The Razorbacks might want to burn those uniforms or at least keep them in storage. They've lost three in a row wearing Anthracite, including 77-67 at Missouri in 2018 and 79-56 at Auburn last season.

In overtime

Arkansas fell to 1-3 in overtime games this season. The Razorbacks won 62-61 in overtime at Georgia Tech on Nov. 25, lost 86-79 in overtime at Western Kentucky on Dec. 7, and lost 79-76 in overtime to No. 11 Auburn in Walton Arena on Tuesday night before losing at Missouri.

The Tigers played their first overtime game of the season Saturday.

Injury report

Arkansas and Missouri were both missing key players because of injuries.

The Razorbacks were without sophomore guard Isaiah Joe, who is recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery he underwent Tuesday.

The Tigers played without junior center Jeremiah Tilmon (foot) and junior guard Mark Smith (back).

Tilmon played 12 minutes off the bench Tuesday night at Texas A&M after missing the previous eight games because of a stress fracture, but Missouri Coach Cuonzo Martin said he wasn't ready to go Saturday.

Martin said Smith, who missed his third consecutive game, was medically cleared to play against the Razorbacks but isn't completely healthy.

"Mark was probably able to go, but my thing is you might as well try to get to 100%," Martin said. "But I don't want to get 50%. I need to see your eyes to see if you're ready to go, not necessarily what a trainer or doctor says."

Football trash talk

Missouri honored its football team during a timeout in the first half with the Tigers showing off the Battle Line Trophy they earned for a 24-14 victory over Arkansas in Little Rock last season.

It was the fourth consecutive year Missouri beat Arkansas to hang onto the Battle Line Trophy, which was created by former Razorback David Bazzel.

"The Battle Line Trophy is getting a little dusty in @MizzouFootball's trophy case after four straight wins," read a post on Missouri athletic's Twitter account. "We figured we'd take it out and honor the team this Saturday at @MizzouHoops."

Barry Odom, who as Missouri's head coach was 4-0 against Arkansas, was fired after last season and is now the Razorbacks' defensive coordinator.

Sports on 02/09/2020