City planners to go over ordinance draft on short-term rentals

FAYETTEVILLE — The Planning Commission on Monday will review the first draft of a proposed ordinance to regulate short-term rentals, such as those through Airbnb or Vacation Rentals By Owner. The City Council authorized planners last year to look into regulations after staff members realized that short-term rentals are technically against city code.

Planners estimate that there are 500 such properties in the city. Through a hosting platform online, a homeowner can rent a room or entire property to travelers for a few days. The arrangement is similar to a motel, except it’s private property rather than a traditional business.

The city classifies short-term rentals the same as hotels and motels, which are allowed only in commercial and mixed-use zoning districts. However, most of these 500 rental properties are in residential neighborhoods.

Focus groups and public representatives started meeting in August to help planners draft regulations.

Andrew Garner, city planning director, said the idea was to craft something that competing interests could agree on.

The city recently released the first draft on its website, and more feedback has been rolling in, Garner said.

“On one hand, there are some people who think it’s too stringent,” he said. “Then we have some other people who think it’s not stringent enough. I think we’ll hear strong opinions either way.”

Under proposed location rules, short-term rentals would be able to operate in any zoning designation where residences and hotels are allowed.

Occupancy would be capped at a maximum of eight people regardless of the number of rooms in the home. Parking would be the same as for any residential zone.

City planners also want to limit the number of short-term rentals in a neighborhood. No more than one rental would be allowed per eight homes on a block, and none would be allowed on a block with fewer than four homes, for instance.

Parties, special events or rentals of less than one night would be prohibited.

As for fees, licenses and taxes, current short-term rental properties could continue to operate, but they would need city business licenses.

“We weren’t intending to shut any of the ones down that were already operating,” Garner said.

Business license fees vary depending on whether the applicant is home-based and when the application is submitted. The range for home businesses, under which a short-term rental would fall, is $15-$30. Annual license renewal is $15.

To get a business license, an applicant must fill out a form online. The application then goes to the Fire Department for safety review, to the county for tax purposes and to the city planning staff. After those have all signed off on it, it goes to the development review manager for final approval.

To get a business license, the homeowner also would have to get a residential building inspection. The fee for the inspection is $25. The inspection ensures that the dwelling has basic safety features, such as functioning doors and windows, and working smoke detectors. Fire, hazard and liability insurance also would be required.

“That was one of the big issues we heard from almost everybody, that they felt like safety was a concern with these,” Garner said.

If a property owner violates the rules for short-term rentals, the city could revoke his business license, Garner said. Having to get a business license will help the city keep track of where and how many short-term rentals there are. It also would give the city a legal pathway to shut down disruptive rentals, he said.

Enforcement could be complaint-driven or more proactive, depending on what the City Council decides, Garner said.

Two state laws passed last year require owners of short-term rentals to collect and remit sales taxes. Also, short-term rental owners have to register with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration to receive sales tax permits to collect taxes, according to a department spokesman.

Kelly Hale Syer runs the upstairs of her home as an Airbnb in Fayetteville’s Mount Sequoyah neighborhood. Syer said she wouldn’t mind having a building inspection at her home. She operates a separate online business and understands that running a business out of her home involves certain restrictions.

Holding everyone to the same standards evens competition, she said. Also, requiring an inspection could prevent problems for the homeowners, she said.

“Honestly, it protects the business owner as much as it protects the consumer.”

The proposed regulations address many of the concerns that hotel professionals have had with short-term rentals, said Narry Krushiker of KHG Hotels, a hospitality group that operates several hotels in the state’s Northwest. Hotels are held to high safety and quality standards, and when short-term rentals operating out of a home go unchecked, it creates an unfair system, he said.

He said city planners listened to the hotel operators’ concerns and he thinks the proposed ordinance is a good compromise.

Cities handle home-based, short-term rentals in various ways. Some have no regulations over them at all.

In Fayetteville’s case, planners worked to craft an ordinance that’s right for the city, Garner said.

The city has a web page set up with a portal to receive residential feedback on the proposed ordinance.

“It’s not a black-and-white planning issue,” Garner said. “Many cities, many planners, many politicians have taken a lot of different perspectives on it.”