Coaches say they're tight-knit

FAYETTEVILLE -- If Sam Pittman fails to achieve success at the University of Arkansas, it won't be due to a lack of unity from the coaching staff.

One Razorback assistant after another spoke at Thursday's media availability about staff camaraderie and wanting to do well with Pittman. Perhaps the most vocal was defensive coordinator Barry Odom, who said he had many opportunities after being fired by Missouri soon after the Tigers' season-ending 24-14 victory over Arkansas, but he jumped at the chance to work with his longtime buddy Pittman.

"I'm excited to be part of this staff, a bunch of like-minded guys with zero ego, and I think you look at opportunities to be with really good people," Odom said. "There's not a better person than Sam Pittman."

Offensive line coach Brad Davis, who was on Odom's staff at Missouri the past two seasons, was the first to come on board with Pittman.

"It's so neat when you see good things happen to good people," Davis said. "Coach Pittman has earned the right to be here, and it's for no other reason than how he's treated people along the way, how he's made people feel, his ability to attract people to want to be around him.

"He's got an infectious personality. He's probably the most genuine human being I've been around, particularly in this profession. He's a man's man. He doesn't have an ego. He's not gonna walk around with his nose in the clouds. He wants to roll his sleeves up and go to work."

Be great

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith termed his budding relationship with returning tailback Rakeem Boyd as "excellent" on Thursday.

"One of the things about Rakeem that I like, I have a thing where I always say 'Don't be good, be great,' and I think that's where he's at right now," Smith said. "He had a good season last year, but I think he came back so he can have a great season. His dreams are going to become my dreams. I want him to be as good as he wants to be."

Boyd rushed for 1,133 yards last season and ranked 27th in the nation with 94.4 yards per game and 40th with 6.16 yards per carry. He was sixth in SEC rushing.

"He's a big-time player, and he's a great leader for us right now in the offseason," offensive coordinator Kendal Briles said. "He's a guy who's done it, so when he talks, people listen."

Battle Line heat

New University of Arkansas defensive coordinator Barry Odom, the former Missouri head coach, predicts the Battle Line Rivalry between the Razorbacks and Tigers will grow into a hotter contest.

Missouri has won five of six games since the border rivals were paired in a season-ending Thanksgiving weekend matchup, including the last four under Odom, who is 4-0 against the Hogs.

Missouri Coach Eliah Drinkwitz, speaking on national signing day, commented that a "school to the south" was offering all the Tigers' recruits this year. The comment was very likely pointed at the Razorbacks, who attracted several prospects recruited by both schools.

Odom said he did not hear about Drinkwitz's comments, but he was told about them Thursday.

"I've got enough job responsibility right now to worry about Arkansas," he said. "I didn't know there was a standard in the SEC of who you could and couldn't recruit or target. We're trying to find the best fit for Arkansas. I wouldn't spend much time thinking about a comment from another coach."

Asked whether he thought the Arkansas-Missouri game could heat up in the coming years, Odom replied, "It'll be there, yeah. I think we're getting close."

Outreach

Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter, a former All-Big 12 safety at TCU, is getting his first taste as an on-field coach after serving as a defensive quality control coach and analyst at Missouri.

He's focused on connecting with the returning talent in the Arkansas secondary, where cornerbacks Montaric Brown, Jarques McClellion and Greg Brooks are returning starters, with reserves like LaDarrius Bishop, Devin Bush and Malik Chavis in the wings.

Carter said he's been meeting with players and talking about everything other than football.

"It's been about life, school, family, the good and the bad that you're going through," he said. "Because until people know that you trust them and you care about them, they won't do anything for you. That's all I've been trying to do each and every day.

"I just tell them, 'Believe in me 1% and let me gain the other 99%.' It's been amazing. I asked them to do the same."

Carter said he sends out a group text to all of the defensive backs each morning, and they all respond.

"It's just, 'Hey man, have a great day. Do your job, go to class, go to study hall.' Just trying to start their day off," he said. "Because when you wake up, you probably had a long night, something in your family is going on. But you wake up to a positive text? It's like waking up and someone saying, 'Hey, I love you.' It makes you feel better about your day or whatever you're going through. So I just try to be that for my guys."

Linebacker haul

The Razorbacks picked up five linebacker signees in the two signing periods, including four Wednesday, with an emphasis on larger bodies.

"The first thing I would say about that group is the unbelievable quality of the person," linebackers coach Rion Rhoades said. "Really, really good people. Great families. That's really important to us.

"We also felt like we needed to address size at our position. We were looking for a certain body type: Guys with a little bit more length and height with frames that we could build on. We really felt like we addressed that, too."

Said defensive coordinator Barry Odom: "You look and all of them have an element of the ability to run, and that was something I think we needed in this class -- some speed.

"We've got guys who are competitive. Their competitive makeup and competitive spirit is what you want out of that position. Every one of them was a team captain in some capacity and that means something."

Earn it

Defensive line coach Derrick LeBlanc said it's a two-way street with the coaching staff and returning players working to earn each other's trust.

"It's a new coaching staff and everybody can say, 'They're a new coaching staff and they're going to get it done,' but we can't do it without the kids buying in," LeBlanc said. "That's the message we want to send to those guys. And really my message to the D-line is 'earn your paycheck.' You're on scholarship. You're getting all these things, the resources. You're getting paid to show up and go to work. A lot of that work description is to benefit them.

"They've got to go to class, go to tutoring, eat well, they've got to train so they can be productive on the football field. I think all those things go hand in hand."

'My guy'

Receivers coach Justin Stepp said there have been moments of anxiety in the transition between coaching staffs because he is the lone assistant from the Chad Morris era kept by Sam Pittman.

"I'm not going to lie, it's been kind of awkward," Stepp said. "But Coach Pittman has been outstanding. He tells me over and over, 'Hey, you're my guy. I had my choice, and you're here. I hired you. You're my guy.'

"You just try to find out where ... kind of your place. But these guys have made me feel welcome. It's been a lot of fun. I'm just lucky to be here, man."

Kicking game

For the first time, the Razorbacks will have a dedicated special teams coordinator in Scott Fountain, who is also assistant head coach.

The Razorbacks lose placekicking ace Connor Limpert, the school's new leader in all-time field goal percentage, but bring back return specialists De'Vion Warren and Treylon Burks, deep snapper Jordan Silver, holder Jack Lindsey, and punters Sam Loy and Reid Bauer, who split time last year.

"First thing, we've got to come in and sell special teams here," Fountain said. "It all starts with the head coach and him believing in special teams. That's why I'm here, because I believe he does. I think he'll set the foundation.

"And for me, being a guy that just focuses on special teams, it's gonna be big. It's gonna be big for our kicker, our punter and our long snapper. They're going to get coaching on and off the field, in the meeting rooms, etc., but also it gives me the opportunity to sell it to our offensive and defensive players."

The Razorbacks added four kickers and kickoff men during the last year. AJ Reed is a graduate transfer from Duke who made 15 of 18 field goals and 34 of 34 extra points last season and is immediately eligible. Jared Sackett of Texas-San Antonio transferred last winter and sat out in 2019. Cabot freshman Rhett Thurman enrolled in January, and Vito Calvaruso -- a kickoff specialist from Jefferson City (Mo.) Helias Catholic -- has also committed.

Pittman ranked

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman was named a top 20 national recruiter by Rivals.com last week, which was based on his work as associate head coach and offensive line coach at Georgia.

Pittman was instrumental in landing five-star offensive linemen Broderick Jones and Tate Ratledge, the top-ranked center in the nation in Sedrick Van Pran, and four-star tackle Chad Lindberg.

Of course, Pittman played a big role in Arkansas' signing class as well.

