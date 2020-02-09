COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

Monday

Recreation & Parks Commission Meeting

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Commission meeting for February has been rescheduled, and the location has been changed. The meeting will be at 2 p.m. Monday in the Conference Room at City Hall, 203 S. Commerce Ave.

Tuesday and Feb. 18 and 25

Board Development Workshop Series

CONWAY — The Board Development Workshop Series: GivePulse will be presented from 1-3 p.m. Tuesday and Feb. 18 and 25 at UCA Downtown, 1105 Oak St. The free series provides a free volunteer-management tool for nonprofits to create events, manage volunteers and track the impact of volunteers on an organization. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Thursday

WLN Seasons of Life & Leadership Event

CONWAY —The Women’s Leadership Network Seasons of Life & Leadership Event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. Participants will learn and discuss how the seasons of life impact them as leaders. The event is free, and light refreshments will be served. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Park Master Plan Open House

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department, along with Halff & Marlar, invites the public to a park master-plan open house at 6 p.m. The come-and-go event will be at the Russellville Depot, 320 W. C St. The open house is an opportunity to voice any needs and concerns for the Recreation and Parks Department as the park-master-plan process continues. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Maumelle AARP Meeting

MAUMELLE — Maumelle AARP Chapter 5359 will meet at 6 p.m. at the Maumelle Center on the Lake, the city’s senior center. The guest speaker will be Maumelle Fire Chief Gerald Ezell. Light refreshments will be provided. Everyone older than 50 is welcome to attend. For more information, call chapter president Barbara Reese at (501) 529-1188 or membership chairwoman Beverly Alberson at (501) 425-9312.

Saturday

Cupid Shuffle 5K

MORRILTON — Morrilton Parks and Recreation will present the Cupid Shuffle 5K at 8 a.m., with the start and finish at The Train Depot downtown. Preregistration is $25 for a single runner or $40 for sweetheart runners. Registration on race day will be $30 for a single runner or $50 for sweetheart runners. For more information, call (501) 354-4122.

ONGOING

Get Up & Give Collection Drive

HEBER SPRINGS — The 11th annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to the children and families in the organization’s care during the 40 days of Lent — Feb. 26 through April 9. Participants can donating personal-hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and other items to the Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community. All items need to be new, and money is also accepted. Deliver to 515 N. Main St., Heber Springs, AR 72543. For more information, visit www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html or call (501) 906-4201.

Cooking Matters!

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library, in partnership with Hendrix College, will offer a six-week class titled Cooking Matters! from 4:30-7 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 10, 17, and 24, and March 2, 9 and 16. Participants will learn how to cook low-cost, nutritious meals, and caregivers of children ages 5 and younger are particularly encouraged to attend. Each week, participants will take home recipes and the food to cook the recipes at home. Preregister by calling the library at (501) 327-7482 or emailing nancy@fcl.org or mary@fcl.org. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Humane Society Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Humane Society meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Cleburne County Library, 1009 W. Main St. The shelter, at 49 Shelter Lane, is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Fly-Fishing Class

HEBER SPRINGS — Greg Seaton, a fly-fishing guide on the Little Red River, will offer a free four-week fly-fishing class at 7 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Feb. 20, at First United Methodist Church, 1099 W. Pine St. Adults and older youth are welcome to participate. For more information or to sign up for the class, contact Seaton at (501) 690-9166 or greg.seaton@littleredflyfishingtrips.com.

Faulkner County TEA Party Luncheons

CONWAY — The Faulkner County TEA Party meets from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Check the group’s Facebook page for scheduled speakers. All are welcome to attend.

Open Mic Night

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St., presents the SongFarmers of Conway Open Mic Night at 7 p.m. the third Thursday of each month. All musicians, poets and other artists are invited to participate. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Sculpture Exhibit

RUSSELLVILLE — Arkansas Tech University is hosting a sculpture exhibit, titled José Sacal: A Universal Mexican, at the Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center, 305 W. Q St. The exhibit is open during Pendergraft Library regular hours through Feb. 28. For more information, call (479) 968-0400.

Neighbor’s Table

RUSSELLVILLE — Neighbor’s Table is a free meal from noon to 1 p.m. every Saturday at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. The doors open at 11:30 a.m. with free coffee. All are welcome to attend. Neighbor’s Table sends home sack lunches with guests. All Saints’ has a Loaves and Fishes Ministry, which accepts Sunday-morning offerings of nonperishable food and toiletries, to be distributed at Neighbor’s Table. For more information, call (479) 968-3622.

Humane Society Benefit Bingo

GREENBRIER — Bingo, sponsored by the Humane Society of Faulkner County, is played every third Friday at the Melton Cotton City Event Center, 5 Lois Lane. Pregames start at 5:30 p.m., with full games at 6:30. Proceeds benefit the Sloan-Swindel Spay and Neuter Memorial Fund. For more information, email rescuethestrays@yahoo.com.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Yoga Class at the Library

CONWAY — Danny Mize, a registered yoga instructor, teaches a yoga class at 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Faulkner County Library. Yoga practitioners of all skill levels are welcome to attend. All library programs are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Upcoming

How to Start a Small Business

CONWAY — How to Start a Small Business will be offered from 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. This free class will provide participants all the information they need to get a business off the ground. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Black History Month Art Reception

CONWAY — The second annual Black History Month Art Reception will take place from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 21 at UCA Downtown, 1105 Oak St. The free event will honor University of Central Arkansas student artists and their works. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Small-Business Marketing Tips

CONWAY — Small-Business Marketing Tips will be offered from 6-8:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. Participants in this free session will learn the best ways to present their message and increase their sales. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Cast Away the Clutter!

CONWAY — Cast Away the Clutter! will be offered from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 25 at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. Sheryl Mulberry-Allen of Fresh Start Conway will teach participants the basics of organizing any space in their home or office. The class is free. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

The Conductor Office Hours

HEBER SPRINGS — Office hours for free one-on-one consultations will be offered for aspiring or current entrepreneurs in 30-minute sessions, from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 27 and the Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce, 110 S. Seventh St. Register at arconductor.org/officehours.

Financing a Home Loan

CONWAY — Financing a Home Loan will be offered from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 27 at the University of Central Arkansas’ Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center, 201 Donaghey Ave. Participants in this free session will learn the benefits of homeownership, obstacles toward homeownership and the various loan programs available to borrowers. For more information, visit uca.edu/outreach or call (501) 450-3118.

Beaux Arts Academy Awards Ceremony

RUSSELLVILLE — The 13th annual Beaux Arts Academy Awards Ceremony will take place from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 28 at All Saints’ Episcopal Church, 501 S. Phoenix Ave. Inductees are Dr. Stanley and Maysel Teeter, Bill and Sharon Eaton, Judy Olson and Boyd Osborne. Tickets, at $50 each, are available at the River Valley Arts Center, 1001 E. B St. For information, call (479) 968-2452.

Adult Summer Softball Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will register teams for the Summer Adult Softball League starting March 2 and ending at 5 p.m. March 13. Teams that register must pay the entry fee and submit an entry form and a team roster. Forms are available in the Russellville Recreation and Parks Department Office and at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday.