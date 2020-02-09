COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

Today

STARS Meeting

CABOT — STARS (Small Town Amateur Radio Service), a ham radio group, will have its monthly meeting with testing available at 1:30 p.m. at Criswell-Robinson American Legion Post 71, 114 N. First St. For more information, contact Scott Berrier at berriersm@gmail.com.

Tuesday

Galentine’s Day Ax-Throwing Event

BATESVILLE — Women are invited to the Tomahawk Chop Co., 177 E. Main St., from 6-8 p.m. for an ax-throwing event. Bring a gal pal and take out some aggression to benefit the Ozark Foothills Literacy Project, which teaches adults to read and write. Tickets are $30 and may be purchased online through Facebook or by calling the Literacy Project office at (870) 793-5912 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Valentine’s Dinner and Jazz Concert

SEARCY — Harding University will host a Valentine’s dinner and jazz concert, with dinner at 5:30 p.m. in Cone Chapel of the David B. Burks American Heritage Building, followed by an Arts and Life Performance Series concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Administration Auditorium. Dinner will include filet mignon and salmon with roasted potatoes and asparagus, and a flourless chocolate cake and fruit garnish for dessert. Jazz singer Jaimee Paul will perform love songs with her husband, trumpeter Leif Shires. Tickets are $25 each or $50 per couple at hardingtickets.com. For more information, visit harding.edu/concertseries or call (501) 279-4343.

Wednesday

Independence County Retired Teachers Meeting

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 1553 S. St Louis St. Vickie Wingfield of Arkansas Heart Hospital will present the program. All retired teachers are invited to attend.

Thursday

Getting a Grip on Teen Stress & Anxiety

BATESVILLE — Getting a Grip on Teen Stress & Anxiety, open to teens ages 13 to 19, will meet from 6-8 p.m. in the Plaza Building, 1141 E. Main St. The two-hour workshop, which costs $25 per person, will address the recognition and desensitization of anxiety. For more information or to register, call (870) 569-1052, email myersdavis@myersdavis.com or visit www.myersdavis.com/event/getting-grip-teen-stress-anxiety-workshop.

Wednesday – Feb. 16

Songs for a New World

BATESVILLE — The Lyon College spring musical-theater production will be Songs for a New World, by Jason Robert Brown. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 in Sloan Auditorium of the Brown Chapel Fine Arts Building, 2300 Highland Road. Tickets are $10. Students, faculty and staff are admitted free with a Lyon ID. A preview night, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, includes dinner, discussion, a few excerpts from the show in a more intimate venue and a meet-and-greet with the cast. Tickets are $20. To purchase tickets in advance, visit eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Michael Oriatti at michael.oriatti@lyon.edu or (870) 307-7259.

Friday – Feb. 16

On Golden Pond

SEARCY — Center on the Square will present On Golden Pond, written by Ernest Thompson, on Friday and Saturday, with a meal at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:30; and on Feb. 16, with a meal at 12:30 p.m. and the show at 1:30. The doors will open for meal ticket holders 30 minutes before the meal begins, and for show-only ticket holders 30 minutes before the show. Show-only tickets are $19 for adults or $16.50 for seniors, students and military personnel. Adding the meal costs $17. Tax will be added to the ticket and meal prices. To reserve tickets, call (501) 368-0111.

Saturday

Joyful Heart Ball

BATESVILLE — The fifth annual Joyful Heart Ball will take place from 6-9 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First United Methodist Church, 615 E. Main St. The event is a community dance party thrown especially for people of all ages with special needs. Dates, friends, family and caregivers are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to dress in formal attire but are welcome to wear whatever makes them most comfortable. RSVP at joyfulheartball.wix.com/rsvp.

The Snowflake Ball

SEARCY — The Arkansas Distinguished Young Women scholarship program will have a father-daughter dance, the Snowflake Ball, from 6:30-9 p.m. at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Complex, 2400 Old Searcy Landing Road. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Riverwind Bank in Searcy or by calling Krista at (501) 230-5713 or Terri at (501) 283-0999.

For the Birds Kids Craft

POCAHONTAS — The park staff at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., will offer a kids craft that is really for the birds from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Davidsonville Visitor Center. Kids will make bird feeders to place in their backyards and learn how to identify birds. The fee is $2 per feeder. Call the park at (870) 892-4708 for more information.

Valentine’s Taste of Tea

POWHATAN — Powhatan Historic State Park will present a Valentine’s Taste of Tea from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Powhatan Courthouse, 4414 Arkansas 25. The event will include a light meal, information on the history and etiquette of taking tea, and parlor games played during this type of social gathering. Participants are welcome to dress up for the occasion if they prefer. Preregistration is required, and the cost is $15. RSVP to Powhatan staff at (870) 878-6765 or powhatan@arkansas.gov by 5 p.m. Monday.

Saturday and Feb. 16

Great Backyard Bird Count: Walk Through the Woods

POCAHONTAS — The park staff at Davidsonville Historic State Park, 8047 Arkansas 166 S., will lead two winter walks through the woods, from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday and from 1-2:30 p.m. Feb. 16. All are welcome to help identify and count birds for the Great Backyard Bird Count. Participants are asked to dress appropriately for the weather, meet at the Visitor Center and, if available, bring binoculars and a bird field guide. There is no fee. For more information, call the park at (870) 892-4708.

Ongoing

Black History Month Events

BATESVILLE — Lyon College’s Office of Diversity, in partnership with Lyon’s Black Student Association, will host several events in February to celebrate Black History Month. Upcoming events include a Multicultural Greek Information Session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Walker; a discussion panel, For the Culture: Our Experiences as Black Students, hosted by the BSA at 7 p.m. Feb. 20 in Maxfield; the fourth annual Black History Month Celebration at 3 p.m. Feb. 23 in Independence Hall at the University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville; and the BSA Banquet at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 in Maxfield.

Youth Tour Applications

JACKSONVILLE — High school juniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members may apply for the Youth Tour, an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., on June 19-25. Applications are due March 13 at any First Electric office, or mail to Marketing and Development Department, First Electric Cooperative, P.O. Box 5018, Jacksonville, AR 72078. For more information, call (800) 489-7405 or visit www.firstelectric.coop or www.facebook.com/firstelectric.

Get Up & Give Collection Drive

HEBER SPRINGS/BATESVILLE — The 11th annual Get Up & Give collection project asks Arkansans to contribute necessities to the children and families in the organization’s care during the 40 days of Lent — Feb. 26 through April 9. Participants can donating personal-hygiene items, clothes, shoes, school supplies, bedding, funds and other items to the Methodist Counseling Clinic in their community. All items need to be new, and money is also accepted. Deliver to 515 N. Main St., Heber Springs, AR 72543; or to 500 E. Main St., Suite 310, Batesville, AR 72501. For more information, visit www.methodistfamily.org/get-up-and-give.html or call (501) 906-4201.

Humane Society Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Humane Society meets at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at the Cleburne County Library, 1009 W. Main St. The Humane Society’s mission is to care for homeless animals, find them loving homes and educate the public on the benefits of spaying and neutering dogs and cats. The shelter, at 49 Shelter Lane, is open from noon to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Back to the Basics Exhibit

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council presents Back to the Basics, an exhibition by Aline McCracken, through Feb. 29 at the BAAC Gallery on Main, 226 E Main St. The show features a series of watercolors that explore beauty found in everyday simple objects. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Fly-Fishing Class

HEBER SPRINGS — Greg Seaton, a fly-fishing guide on the Little Red River, will offer a free four-week fly-fishing class at 7 p.m. Thursdays, beginning Feb. 20, at First United Methodist Church, 1099 W. Pine St. Adults and older youth are welcome to attend. For more information or to sign up for the class, contact Seaton at (501) 690-9166 or greg.seaton@littleredflyfishingtrips.com.

First Electric Scholarship

JACKSONVILLE — First Electric Cooperative is accepting applications for its scholarship program from high school seniors whose parents or guardians are First Electric members. Applications for the scholarship program are due May 1 at any First Electric office, or mail to Marketing and Development Department, First Electric Cooperative, P.O. Box 5018, Jacksonville, AR 72078. For more information, call (800) 489-7405 or visit www.firstelectric.coop or www.facebook.com/firstelectric.

Searcy Lions Club

SEARCY — The Searcy Lions Club meets at noon every Tuesday on the second floor of the Heritage Building at Harding University. New members are welcome. For more information, visit the Searcy Lions Club on Facebook.

VFW Tuesday Night Bingo

QUITMAN — Tuesday Night Bingo takes place each week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 1295 Bee Branch Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

American Legion Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available. For more information, call (501) 362-9979.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club meets at noon the second and fourth Thursdays of each month at Colton’s Steak House & Grill, 195 Northport Drive. All are invited to the meetings.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. All are welcome. To volunteer or make a donation, call (501) 843-3797.

Bluegrass Music Night

HEBER SPRINGS — Heber Springs Christian Church, 1101 N. Broadway St., offers a bluegrass music night from 6:30-8:30 every Tuesday. Musicians are invited to participate. Free coffee is available. For more information, call the church at (501) 362-2389.

Beebe Kiwanis Club Meetings

BEEBE — The Beebe Kiwanis Club meets at noon the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Stephens Room of the Student Center at Arkansas State University-Beebe. Kiwanis is a volunteer organization with the mission of helping youth in the community. For more information, call Flo Fitch at (501) 230-2890 or Debra Crisco at (501) 454-3505.

Civitan Meetings

CABOT — Civitan meets at 6 p.m. the first and third Mondays of the month at First Security Bank in downtown Cabot. Civitan is an organization that provides training and support for people with developmental disabilities.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Upcoming

A Taste of New Orleans

JACKSONVILLE — The fifth annual A Taste of New Orleans will take place Feb. 20 at the Jacksonville Community Center Banquet Hall, 5 Municipal Drive. The serving line will open at 5:45 p.m., with entertainment from 6-8 p.m. Purchase tickets, at $20 for ages 12 and older and $5 for children younger than 12, at the Jacksonville Senior Wellness & Activity Center.

Jacksonville Sertoma Club Father-Daughter Banquet

JACKSONVILLE — The Jacksonville Sertoma Club’s 10th annual Father-Daughter Banquet will take place from 5-7:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Jacksonville Community Center, 5 Municipal Drive. In addition to dinner, dessert and dancing, the banquet will feature a father-daughter dance-off, a limo ride and a photo booth. Purchase tickets for $15 to $40 at fatherdaughterbanquet2019.eventbrite.com. For more information, call (501) 912-9422 or (501) 529-3685.

Mardi Gras Party

BATESVILLE — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church will have a Mardi Gras party at 6 p.m. Feb 25. The menu includes New Orleans gumbo and bread pudding. Purchase tickets, at $25, from anyone in the men’s group or at the church office. Drinks are included. For more information, call (870) 793-2203.

Introduction to Welding

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s Community Education will offer Introduction to Welding from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and March 3 and 10 in Room 223 of the UACCB Main Campus Building. Instructor Daniel Winston will teach an introduction to welding equipment, metal preparation and welding butt and T-joints. The class fee is $49. For more information, contact Katrina Stevens at (870) 612-2082 or katrina.stevens@uaccb.edu.

The Conductor Office Hours

HEBER SPRINGS — The Conductor will offer office hours for free one-on-one consultations for aspiring or current entrepreneurs in 30-minute sessions, from 1-4 p.m. Feb. 27, at the Heber Springs Chamber of Commerce, 110 S. Seventh St. Register at arconductor.org/office hours.

Beebe Chamber Banquet and Fundraising Auction

BEEBE — The Beebe Chamber of Commerce will host its annual Banquet and Fundraising Auction at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Arkansas State University-Beebe Student Center. There will be a meet-and-greet and a silent auction, followed by dinner and a live auction. Tickets are $45 for members or $50 for nonmembers, or a table of eight at $250 for members or $350 for nonmembers. Purchase tickets at the Beebe Chamber office, 102 N. Main St., or by calling (501) 882-8135.

First Impressions Guest Service Training

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Chamber of Commerce will host free First Impressions Guest Service Training from noon to 1 p.m. March 4 in Rooms C and D of the Batesville Community Center. The training will focus on first impressions, customer service, angry customers, body-language etiquette, knowledge of local attractions and phone etiquette. Lunch and a certificate of completion will be provided. RSVP to Kyle Christopher at tourism@batesvilleareachamber.com by Feb. 26.

Color Fun Run 5K

CAVE CITY — A Color Fun Run 5K to benefit Cave City SkillsUSA will begin at 9 a.m. March 14, with a rain date of March 21. The race will start and finish in the Cave City Middle School parking lot, 711 N. Main St. Preregistration by March 4 is $20 and includes a T-shirt. Day-of-race registration is $25, and remaining T-shirts will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Register at the Cave City High School front office or at runsignup.com/Race/AR/CaveCity/CaveCitySkillsUSAColorFunRun5k. For more information, call Brandon Haling or Ben Johnson at (870) 283-3309.

Ivan Parker Concert

JACKSONVILLE — Award-winning gospel singer Ivan Parker will give a concert at 7 p.m. March 26 at Jacksonville First Assembly of God, 221 N. Elm St. Admission is free, and an offering will be taken. For more information, call (501) 834-0364.

