• Jennie Williams, a Wilmington University student in Delaware whose art was pulled from an online showcase, said her piece depicting the Statue of Liberty decapitating President Donald Trump was meant to be a parody of Italian painter Michelangelo Caravaggio's 16th-century work Judith and Holofernes.

• Manish Shah, a British doctor who sexually assaulted 24 women between 2009 and 2013 by using the women's fears of cancer to perform unnecessary and invasive examinations, was sentenced to three life sentences with no chance of parole for 15 years.

• Rene Pedrosa, 48, a former aide to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, was arrested after a 16-year-old boy reported to authorities that Pedrosa, who the teen said was an acquaintance, groped him at City Hall and then sent him a lewd photograph, according to court records.

• Mary Sellin, who handled the funds for a youth clay target shooting program in Monroe County, Tenn., and Timothy Sellin and Tony Millsaps, who served as coaches, surrendered to authorities and were charged in the 2015 theft of $30,000 from the program, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

• Sukhdeep Gill, a Santa Clara County sheriff's deputy, is recovering after someone in an approaching vehicle fired shots at him, one of which hit his body-worn camera and body armor, as he stood outside his patrol car on a rural mountain road in the foothills of Morgan Hill, Calif.

• Mack Davis, 27, from Kansas City, Mo., admitted in his guilty plea that in 2016 he stole $647 from a Subway eatery and $4,735 in two bank heists, including one in which he handed a teller a note that read: "Give me all the loose money. No ink packs. No trackers or everybody will die!!"

• Eric Marques, 34, once described by an FBI agent as the world's largest "facilitator" of child pornography websites, pleaded guilty in a Maryland court to one count of conspiracy to advertise child pornography.

• Michael Bradley, 57, a new geography teacher at Floyd Middle School in Montgomery, Ala., is facing charges, accused of sexually abusing a 12-year-old student, according to police.

• Gary Higginbotham with the Jefferson County sheriff's office said authorities are looking for a woman who stabbed a St. Louis-area cabdriver, stole his taxi and abandoned it 10 miles away, possibly because she didn't have money to pay the fare.

