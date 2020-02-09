Sections
Little Rock School District cancels 2 days of classes over illnesses

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 7:03 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption FILE — Little Rock School District headquarters are shown in this 2019 file photo. ( Gavin Lesnick)

The Little Rock School District on Sunday closed all schools for Monday and Tuesday after more than 250 staff members called in sick.

“We hope that students, staff and parents are able to utilize these next two days to get rest and recover,” the school district said in a statement. “We will use our maintenance staff to provide additional cleaning at school sites.”

The statement said the two days would have to be made up later this year.

The decision follows Friday’s early release of students at Geyer Springs Early Childhood Center because the facility did not have enough staff. Last week, both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rockefeller elementary schools were closed for two days in hopes of preventing the spread of the flu.

Read Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

