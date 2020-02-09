Outdoors calendar

Calendar

FEBRUARY

11 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

15 Fort Smith chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Columbus Acres, Greenwood. Greg Cabe (479) 414-7697 or gregcabe2@gmail.com

17 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. Civic Center. John Jordan (870) 261-3220 or majordan@arkansas.net

21-22 Arkansas Ducks Unlimited state convention. Embassy Suites, Little Rock. Bob Butler (870) 837-1530 or bbutler@ducks.org

29 Little River County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. County fairgrounds, Foreman. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or rstavely@myfthl.com

MARCH

6 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited sponsor banquet. The Ravington, Centerton. Rhys Carter (903) 278-3480 or rhysbcarter@gmail.com

7 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grant County Expo Building, Sheridan. Scott Morgan (870) 352-7125 or scottrailcar@hotmail.com

7 Russellville chapter of Ducks Unlimited New Year's Eve banquet. Hughes Community Center. Nick Thompson (479) 970-4650 or nick.thompson14@gmail.com

10 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

14 Calhoun County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Fairgrounds, Hampton. Cody Strickland (870) 312-6092 or c.strickland33@yahoo.com

14 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited crawfish boil. White County Fairgrounds. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or William.hamill@att.net

14 Springdale chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Parsons Building, Rodeo of the Ozarks. Jerry Stamps (479) 530-6644 or jstamps@4starlimo.net

APRIL

14 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

17-18 Wounded Patriots Fishing Tournament. Lake Erling. American Gamebird Research Education and Development. (318) 210-0451.

25 Nashville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Old Brookshires Building. Robbie Stavely (870) 845-6345 or restavely@myfthl.com

MAY

12 Northwest Arkansas Striper Association meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops. 2300 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231.

