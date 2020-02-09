Rick Lee's Oaklawn picks and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Visual Magic in the sixth

BEST BET Reelfoot in the first

LONG SHOT Plainsman in the eighth

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 3-9 (33.3%)

MEET: 22-81 (27.2%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $16,000

REELFOOT*** finished third in a fast maiden-claimer on opening weekend, and he is taking a drop in price for red-hot trainer Robertino Diodoro. STONEGATE has not raced in 13 months, but he has the class and talent to win at this low maiden classification. GO FOR JIM owns competitive Beyer speed figures, and his local works are encouraging. He is racing as a gelding for the first time.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Reelfoot Mojica Diodoro 2-1

8 Stonegate Santana Sadler 5-2

2 Go for Jim Cannon Morse 8-1

3 Run Away Bett Elliott Caldwell 8-1

7 Seek N Justice FDe La Cruz Litfin 10-1

6 Breakers Point Cohen Ortiz 6-1

1 Copper Mountain Pompell Delong 8-1

5 Reverend Don Court Vance 30-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up who have never won two races, claiming $10,000

LOVE TO LEARN** was forwardly placed in a second-place finish at Houston, and the winner did move up and repeat. FAIRLY HONEST rallied to second in her return from vacation at Churchill. She is back at the same level and may not need to improve much to win. MIZ NIGHTCAP broke her maiden last season at Oaklawn, and she appears the controlling speed and is strictly the one to catch.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

7 Love to Learn Santana Asmussen 3-1

5 Fairly Honest Rocco Riecken 4-1

9 Miz Nightcap Elliott Holthus 8-1

8 Almyra Cannon Moquett 8-1

1 Settle It Garcia O'Neill 5-2

4 All Fact Canchari Williamson 6-1

2 Frigid Ulloa Villafranco 10-1

3 Western Attire Harr Cline 15-1

6 Keene's Desire Loveberry Creighton 20-1

3 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter optional claiming

SHE MIGHT TELL** defeated $25,000 rivals by 11-widening lengths just two races back at Churchill, and she was overmatched on a synthetic surface in a subsequent race at Turfway. EVA'S CANDY exits a fast-closing entry-level allowance win at Remington, and she is unbeaten in a pair of two-turn races on dirt. BOATHOUSE VIEW has her good two-turn form clouded by several mediocre sprint races. She is likely to be competitive at a nice price.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 She Might Tell WDe La Cruz Contreras 5-2

4 Eva's Candy Quinonez Hall 9-2

7 Boathouse View Elliott Frazee 15-1

1 Big Base Baze Hollendorfer 2-1

1a Check Six Garcia Hollendorfer 2-1

2 Mo's M V P FDe La Cruz Garcia 7-2

3 Sun Dress Court Roberson 8-1

6 Mimi's Money Felix Ashauer 12-1

4 Purse $85,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden special weight

CAPTAIN DON** lost a clear lead in a second-place finish at Remington. He is dropping into state-bred competition, and he figures to be stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. BIGGS has not raced since his 2018 career debut, but he is working fast and often for winning trainer Brad Cox. YOUNG BULL showed talent by finishing second in the 2019 Rainbow, which easily earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. He has not raced in 10 months and may be a vulnerable favorite.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Captain Don WDe La Cruz Von Hemel 3-1

3 Biggs Talamo Cox 9-2

13 Young Bull Canchari Witt 2-1

1 Jimmie T Court Stewart 7-2

8 Into Orbit Felix Cates 10-1

7 Explosive Humour FDe La Cruz Martin 6-1

12 Sunday Sermon Canchari Hornsby 10-1

5 A P Dancer Loveberry Roberts 12-1

2 Undefeated Champ Prescott Bahena 12-1

10 Frequent Traveler Lara Burton 12-1

14 Broken Together Harr Cline 20-1

9 Traffic Control Quinonez Cangemi 20-1

6 Mr. Cougar Wales Westermann 30-1

4 Moon in the Sky Eramia Loy 30-1

5 Purse $24,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $8,000

SLADENS DREAM** is an exceptionally quick sprinter who won three races in 2019. He is dropping for winning connections, and he should appreciate an abbreviated sprint distance. BAJAN CASH ran away and hid from a field of $6,250 claimers Jan. 31, and the pace figures fast enough to set up another strong late run. POCKET PERSONALITY raced competitively against much better last season at Oaklawn, and he was a decisive winner only two races back at Remington.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

11 Sladens Dream Vazquez Villafranco 3-1

10 Bajan Cash Cohen Diodoro 7-2

9 Pocket Personality Cannon Broberg 5-1

7 El Venue Elliott Morse 10-1

8 Academy Bay Eramia Broberg 6-1

2 Big Sport Baze Mason 8-1

4 Internet Success Loveberry Martinez 15-1

12 Flat Out Mine Lara Ortiz 15-1

3 Southsider Rocco Williamson 12-1

6 Evader Felix Lauer 20-1

1 Ravens Reflection Court Swearingen 20-1

5 Get the Bling Roman Durham 20-1

6 Purse $85,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

VISUAL MAGIC**** has suffered narrow defeats in consecutive races in Southern California. The front-runner drew a favorable two-turn post, and he is racing for red-hot trainer Diodoro for the first time. STRONG FLAG finished third behind a nice filly in her debut at Churchill, and the Steve Asmussen trainee is bred top and bottom to improve at route distances. PROUDLY PACIFIC returns fresh after a fourth-place finish at Churchill. She sports solid works and receives a break in the weights with an apprentice rider aboard.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

1 Visual Magic Cohen Diodoro 5-2

2 Strong Flag Santana Asmussen 2-1

7 Proudly Pacific Harr Jones 5-1

4 Tipazar Talamo Moquett 7-2

3 Santa Ana Winds Garcia Holthus 8-1

5 Kiss More Elliott Vance 12-1

6 Pretti Xtreme Bridgmohan Robertson 12-1

7 Purse $50,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, starter allowance

STRIKE THAT*** dominated $50,000 maiden-claimers in his debut at Del Mar, and he is wisely spotted in a starter allowance by the leading stable. HIDDEN RULER lost a late lead in consecutive runner-up finishes in Kentucky. He is adding blinkers and was scratched Saturday for this race. NEXT GEN finished a close second at this condition at Del Mar, and the steadily improving colt has a top team and is a must-use in exotic wagers.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

4 Strike That Cohen Diodoro 3-1

8 Hidden Ruler Rocco Ortiz 9-2

3 Next Gen Vazquez Sadler 4-1

1 Senor Jobim Santana Asmussen 7-2

1a Vice Versa Santana Asmussen 7-2

7 Courting a Kiss Mojica McKnight 4-1

6 Bump Bailey FDe La Cruz Miller 8-1

5 Make Noise Baze Van Berg 20-1

2 Golden Tiger Talamo Stall 12-1

8 Purse $89,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

PLAINSMAN** is a graded stake winner who finished second at Saratoga after a similar freshening. He picks up leading rider David Cohen. LAUGHING FOX was a three-time winner last season at Oaklawn, including the OP Invitational. He possesses a powerful late run and should be saving ground. NIGHT OPS benefits from a sharp recent race in the Fifth Season, and he hit the wire only a neck behind the top selection in the 2019 OP Invitational.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Plainsman Cohen McGaughey 4-1

2 Laughing Fox Santana Asmussen 4-1

11 Night Ops Talamo Cox 7-2

3 C Z Rocket Borel Stall 10-1

6 Sky Promise Mojica Diodoro 6-1

4 Thirstforlife Eramia Hawley 8-1

8 Lenstar Hill Zito 10-1

1 Shivermetimbers Garcia Asmussen 10-1

10 Chris and Dave Vazquez Villafranco 12-1

5 Lombo Baze D'Amato 15-1

7 Catdaddy Birzer Petalino 30-1

9 Purse $48,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, starter optional claiming

BREEZE RIDER*** was a runaway 8-length sprint winner at a similar condition at Remington, and he drew a favorable post for a sprinter with early speed. MAGINE defeated $30K conditioned-claimers by 3 lengths at Fair Grounds, and he earned the same Beyer figure as the top selection. JEWEL THIEF easily defeated maiden-claimers in her only race as a juvenile, and she brings a series of fast works to her 3-year-old debut.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

9 Breeze Rider Santana Asmussen 5-2

2 Magine Bridgmohan Amoss 7-2

8 Jewel Thief Talamo Cox 5-1

6 Symphony Hall Cohen Diodoro 7-2

7 Mandy FDe La Cruz Miller 9-2

1 Fiesta in Vegas Mojica McKnight 12-1

3 Misty Blue Garcia Maker 15-1

4 Dogwood Queen Evans Robertson 20-1

5 Girl From Berlin Felix Divito 30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

REELFOOT appears difficult to beat in the first race, so I recommend playing him in an early double with FAIRLY HONEST and LOVE TO LEARN in the second. The fourth race has a solid favorite in CAPTAIN DON, and I’ll put him on top in a trifecta, spread in the middle and use only three at the bottom to keep the price reasonable.

Sports on 02/09/2020