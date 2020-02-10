AT THE POST

DAY 10 of 57

SUNDAY'S ESTIMATED ATTENDANCE 3,000

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $3,899,844

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $324,262

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $3,575,582

WEDNESDAY'S SIMULCAST SCHEDULE Derby Lane (greyhounds), 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.; Gulfstream Park, 11:35 a.m.; Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.; Sam Houston, noon; Wheeling (greyhounds), noon; Daytona Beach (greyhounds), 12:05 p.m. and 6:25 p.m.; Fair Grounds, 12:30 p.m.; Penn National, 5 p.m.; Southland (greyhounds), 5 p.m.; Charles Town, 6 p.m.; Delta Downs, 6:15 p.m.

NOTE Live racing returns Thursday

SUNDAY'S STARS

David Cohen and Walter De La Cruz won two races Sunday. Cohen, who won last year's riding title, regained the lead from Ricardo Santana with victories in the fifth and seventh races to give him 12 in 50 starts on the season. Cohen won with Bajan Cash ($4.00, $2.80 and $2.60), covering 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:03.90. He won the seventh race with Strike That ($6.80, $5.60 and $4.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.24.

De La Cruz won with She Might Tell ($5.60, $3.20 and $2.20) in the third race, covering 1 and 1/16 miles in 1:46.46. He won the fourth race with Captain Don ($4.00, $2.80 and $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.62. On the season, De La Cruz has five victories in 37 starts.

Robertino Diodoro, this year's leading trainer, won three races to improve his season totals to 17 victories in 42 starts. Diodoro won the first race with Reelfoot ($3.60, $2.40 and $2.10), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.25. He won the fifth race with Bajan Cash and the seventh race with Strike That.

VILLAINOUS PREPS FOR SOUTHWEST

Villainous completed his major preparations for the Feb. 17 $750,000 Southwest Stakes for 3-year-olds with a workout in company Sunday morning at Oaklawn for trainer Jeremiah Englehart.

Under 2019 Oaklawn riding champion David Cohen, Villainous breezed with stablemate Two Point Oh over a fast track following the second surface renovation break. Villainous, along the rail, edged away from his workmate approaching the wire and was credited with a half-mile in :49. Clockers caught Villainous' final quarter-mile in :24 and galloping out 5 furlongs in 1:02.80.

A son of Grade I winner and millionaire Wicked Strong, Villainous broke his maiden opening day, Jan. 24, in his 2020 and two-turn debut under two-time Eclipse Award-winning jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

"Just reminds me of a horse that's not at his best yet," Englehart said. "Whether it's this next race that will get him there or two races, three races down the road, I'm not sure. He's just a horse that seems like he wants to be a good horse."

Information for this report was contributed by Oaklawn media department

