Body found in truck's load at Fayetteville waste facility, police say

A body was found Monday morning in Fayetteville after a waste truck dumped its load at a facility, police said.

Sgt. Tony Murphy said officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to a report of a body at the waste and recycling facility on Happy Hollow Road.

The truck hadn't yet completed its full route when it was driven to the facility to dump its load, Murphy said. The body of an adult man was found among the waste.

Murphy declined to release further information and said authorities are investigating.