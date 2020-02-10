Police Beat

NLR man arrested after traffic stop

A North Little Rock man was arrested early Saturday on a variety of charges after a traffic stop by Arkansas State Police, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Kaylon Luckadue, 27, was stopped by police just after midnight for speeding on Arkansas 161. According to the report, Luckadue tossed a duffle bag out of his vehicle before stopping, gave the officer a false name and then fled when the officer went back to his patrol car to check out the information.

The report said Luckadue eventually stopped his vehicle and ran into a residence at 1312 Southeastern Ave. in Jacksonville, where he was arrested.

The duffle bag was recovered and found to contain suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia, the report said.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Luckadue was being held without bail Sunday night on charges of felony fleeing, 2nd degree battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs with intent to deliver, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing governmental operations, and refusal to submit to arrest.

Disturbance ends in hospital arrest

A Little Rock man was arrested by police at the John L. McClellan Veteran's Administration Hospital after causing a disturbance in the emergency room, according to an arrest report.

The report said that Aaron Lamar Hillard, 36, was arrested by VA police, who said he was attempting to check into the emergency room but refused to provide the administrator with any information.

After several attempts by police to get his information, the report said, Hillard complied, at which time it was discovered that he is not a veteran.

At that point, the report said, Hillard began yelling obscenities and racial slurs and, after being taken into custody, began threatening to kill the police officers.

According to the Pulaski County jail roster, Hillard was in jail Sunday night, charged with felony terroristic threatening, and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

State Desk on 02/10/2020