The Nation in Brief

A firework launched over the Colorado ski resort town Steamboat Springs on Saturday.

2,800-pound firework sent up in Colorado

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. -- A huge firework launched over a Colorado ski resort town has set a record for the world's largest aerial firework.

The 2,800-pound shell flew 2,200 feet above the Steamboat Springs Winter Carnival before it burst, turning the sky bright red and drawing gasps from the crowd, The Steamboat Pilot & Today reported.

Tim Borden of Steamboat Springs headed the team that developed the firework over seven years. Borden first attempted to set the world record last year, but failed when the shell exploded inside the mortar without lifting off the ground, the newspaper reported.

Guinness World Records representatives witnessed both attempts. Christina Conlon of Guinness said she verified the shell launched Saturday was the world's largest.

The firework was 400 pounds heavier than the previous record-holder, a 2,397-pound explosive launched in the United Arab Emirates in 2018.

FBI agent involved in California shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Authorities are investigating a shooting on a San Francisco street involving an off-duty FBI agent, officials said Sunday.

A man suffered wounds that were not considered life-threatening in the shooting late Saturday in the city's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood, said San Francisco police Sgt. Michael Andraychak.

Arriving officers determined the shooting involved "an off-duty federal agent and an adult male who had been shot," he said.

"This is being investigated as an officer-involved shooting," Andraychak said.

San Francisco police and the city's district attorney's office will be handling the investigation, according to KPIX-TV. The FBI will also be involved and its agents were at the scene early Sunday, the news station reported.

"The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting," the FBI said in a statement. "The FBI takes any shooting incident involving our agents or task force members seriously ... As this investigation is ongoing, we cannot provide any additional information at this time."

Andraychak did not release any other details involving the shooting. It wasn't known whether the man who was shot was a suspect in a criminal investigation.

The man was hospitalized, KPIX reported. The agent was not hurt.

Witnesses to Georgia plane crash sought

CALHOUN, Ga. -- Federal investigators trying to determine what caused a small plane to crash in a remote area of northern Georgia have not found any witnesses, a spokesman with the National Transportation Safety Board said.

Three board investigators arrived at the scene Sunday and plan to move the wreckage to a secure location, board spokesman Terry Williams said.

They will look at the pilot's record and training, the aircraft's maintenance and weather conditions at the time of the crash, he said. The wreckage was found Saturday, hours after the plane vanished from radar shortly after takeoff from the Atlanta area.

Snow was reported in the Atlanta area around the time the plane took off.

No witnesses have come forward, Williams said.

The Gordon County sheriff's office said there were no survivors, but it's still not clear how many people were on board. Gordon County Chief Deputy Robert Paris said the coroner's office was at the scene Sunday, and that authorities would release that information later.

"The terrain is treacherous," he said. "It's extremely hazardous even getting to the crash site."

The Cessna Citation aircraft disappeared from radar around 10:10 a.m. Saturday about 50 miles north of Atlanta after departing from Atlanta Regional Airport-Falcon Field in Peachtree City, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. It was en route to John Tune Airport in Nashville, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said Sunday.

Navy midshipman dies in physical exam

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- A Navy midshipman died Saturday while taking a physical readiness test at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The academy identified the midshipman Sunday as Duke Carrillo, 21, of Flower Mound, Texas. Officials said in a news release that Carrillo collapsed during the 1.5-mile run portion of the Navy's semi-annual physical readiness test.

Officials said initial responders provided resuscitation efforts, then Carrillo was rushed to Anne Arundel Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 12:23 p.m. Saturday.

The academy said the circumstances surrounding the cause of his death are under review.

Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent of the Naval Academy, called Carrillo's death a "sudden and tragic loss."

"Our most heartfelt sympathies and condolences go out to the entire Carrillo family, and our extended Naval Academy family, during this extremely difficult time.," Buck said.

Officials said Carrillo, and his twin brother, Dylan, reported to Annapolis in June 2018 after completing a year at the Naval Academy Preparatory School in Newport, R.I.

Duke Carrillo was a member of the 24th Company, an intramural athlete, and a member of the Naval Academy's Flight Training Squadron. Naval Academy officials said he had aspirations of being a naval aviator.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 02/10/2020