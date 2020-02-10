Fort Smith soon ending grace period on utility bills

FORT SMITH -- The city's Utility Department will resume disconnecting service for nonpayment beginning this month.

The department previously suspended late fees and disconnects for nonpayment while working on internal processes with a new billing system, Joshua D. Robertson, deputy director of business administration for the department, said in a news release. Late fees were reinstated in October.

Affected customers have been sent delinquent notices each month since September to allow time to bring past-due accounts current, avoiding penalties or shut-off.

A temporary payment plan option is available to help residential customers bring delinquent accounts up to date, Robertson said. This program is only for customers with at least two unpaid bills that were due before Jan. 25. Bills due after that time are ineligible. All new and future charges must be paid on time, including late fees.

Robertson said customers should refer to their most recent billing statement for any outstanding amount due. Payments can be made online at accounts.fortsmithar.gov.

Questions about account balances and payments can be directed to: Citizen Services, City of Fort Smith Utility Department, 623 Garrison Ave., Fort Smith, Ark. 72901.

More information is available by calling (479) 784-2262 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday, or emailing CustomerService@FortSmithAR.gov

SundayMonday on 02/10/2020