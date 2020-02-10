Fouke couple face manslaughter charges in toddler's death

FOUKE -- A man and woman have been arrested on manslaughter charges in the death of their toddler daughter.

Dustin Harley, 19, and Crystal Morrow, 24, both of Fouke, were arrested on charges of manslaughter, a Class C felony, and endangering the welfare of a minor, a Class D felony, according to a news release from the Miller County sheriff's office.

Harley and Morrow were arrested by deputies at their home Friday morning and booked into the Miller County jail, where they were being held without bail pending arraignment, according to the news release.

Deputies responded at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 27 to an address in rural Miller County in reference to infants needing immediate medical attention. Deputies and emergency medical personnel arrived to find two toddlers in serious condition.

A boy was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital for emergency treatment, and a twin girl was pronounced dead at the scene by the Miller County coroner.

The sheriff's office notified the Arkansas Department of Human Services and initiated a criminal investigation. Arrest warrants were issued for Harley and Morrow after a monthslong investigation involving the Department of Human Services, the state medical examiner's office and health care providers.

The boy is in good condition and in Department of Human Services custody, according to a spokesman for the sheriff's office.

