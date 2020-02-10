Girl, 17, shot, injured in Mississippi County, authorities say

Authorities were investigating Monday morning after a 17-year-old girl was shot and injured in Mississippi County late last week.

The shooting happened on Friday morning in Burdette, according to the Mississippi County sheriff’s office. Lt. Debra Holifield, an investigator with the agency’s Criminal Investigation Division, said she first received a call about the shooting at about 5 a.m.

The teen was transported to Regional One Health Medical Center in Memphis for treatment of a gunshot wound in the left side of her stomach, Holifield said. According to the investigator, the teen had surgery and was stable as of Saturday.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Authorities said no arrests had been made by Monday morning.