• Roger Hedgpeth, 25, was arrested after he approached a Secret Service officer who was patrolling outside the White House and said he was there to "assassinate" President Donald Trump, adding that "I have a knife to do it with," a police report said.

• Gregory William Loel Timm, 27, was arrested in Jacksonville, Fla., after he drove a van into a tent that was set up to register voters, then backed up, recorded the damaged tent on his cellphone and made obscene gestures before leaving, according to sheriff's deputies and Mark Alfieri, a volunteer with the Republican Party of Duval County.

• Scott Coffina, a prosecutor in Burlington County, N.J., called the self-inflicted shooting death of a 4-year-old boy an "unspeakable tragedy," and he urged anyone who owns a gun to "make sure it is secure and not accessible to any children in their home."

• Ed Gonzalez, the sheriff of Harris County, Texas, said a security guard at a sports bar in Houston fatally shot one man and wounded another during an altercation that broke out when three guards tried to remove people from the bar at closing time.

• Kenneth Manzanares of Santa Clara, Utah, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for beating his wife to death during a 2017 family cruise to Alaska after she told him during an argument that she wanted a divorce.

• Matt McDonnell, director of the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi, said the building has been "thoroughly disinfected" after dozens of people who attended the Mardi Gras Ball at the center reported gastrointestinal problems.

• Rod Richardson said that "something was on my heart, tugging me, saying you need to go in" to an apartment complex in Corona, Calif., where he found a damaged white Lexus matching the one that struck and killed his wife last week, with Richardson's actions leading to the arrest of the vehicle's 85-year-old owner.

• Derrick Wright, 29, of Shreveport was arrested on a manslaughter charge, accused of mishandling a gun that discharged and shot his 19-month-old son, who later died at an area hospital.

• Ashley Seaman, the general manager of Anytime Fitness in Semmes, Ala., said she didn't predict how people would react to the gym's "Member of the Month" Facebook post of 91-year-old Lloyd Black posing in his usual workout attire of denim overalls, which had received more than 3,600 likes and had been shared more than 3,200 times.

A Section on 02/10/2020