Little Rock mayor endorses Bloomberg for president

by Rachel Herzog | Today at 4:25 p.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Raynetta Hansberry, election coordinator for the secretary of state’s office, checks Michael Bloomberg’s filing papers for the Democratic presidential primary at the state Capitol on Tuesday. After filing, the billionaire former New York mayor had lunch with Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. at Sims BBQ on Broadway. ( Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Staton Breidenthal)

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. will co-chair a leadership council for Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg, whom he endorsed on Monday.

In a news release from Bloomberg's campaign, Scott praised the candidate's commitment to economic opportunity, specifically the Greenwood Initiative dealing with economic justice for black Americans.

Along with San Francisco Mayor London Breed, Scott will co-chair the Mike for Black America National Leadership Council, advising Bloomberg on strategy and policy.

"Though many candidates offer good solutions for our country, Mike has a proven track record as a successful businessman and mayor solving problems though collaboration and effective policy. Mike and I do not agree on everything, but I am confident he is committed to righting wrongs, stimulating our economy and bringing people together," Scott said in the release.

Scott pointed out Bloomberg's visits to Little Rock and other "overlooked" Southern cities.

The former New York City mayor marched in Little Rock's Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade last month. It was his second visit to Arkansas' capital, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.

The Little Rock mayor also highlighted Bloomberg's plan for criminal justice reform and vision for unity.

Bloomberg said he was honored to have Scott's support.

"With his experience in the private sector and in government, Mayor Scott knows how to build coalitions and get big things done," Bloomberg said in Monday's release. "We share a belief in opportunity for all — in coming together to create more good jobs, with good salaries, all across Little Rock, all across Arkansas, and all across America."

Read Tuesday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

