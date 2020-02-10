Man gets 70 years in girlfriend's killing

BENTONVILLE -- A Rogers man was sentenced Friday to 70 years in prison after admitting he killed his girlfriend.

Kevin Wayne Clayborn, 50, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and theft of property. He pleaded no contest to a felony battery charge. He was originally charged with capital murder but agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge under an agreement that attorney Tony Brasuell reached with Stuart Cearley, chief deputy prosecutor.

Clayborn admitted that he killed 48-year-old Misha Rivera. Family members found her body May 5, 2018, in her Rogers home, according to court documents.

She died as a result of strangulation and trauma to her head, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Cearley said Clayborn slammed Rivera's head into the ground and then strangled her. Clayborn fled in Rivera's Volvo. He was apprehended in Oklahoma City.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green asked Clayborn whether Cearley's description of the crime was the truth.

"Yes," Clayborn replied.

Cearley said law enforcement officials and Rivera's family were in favor of the plea deal. Some Rogers police officers were sitting in court.

"It's with a broken heart and deep sadness to be standing here," Clayborn said.

Clayborn said he was pleading guilty to accept responsibility for his actions.

"I'm sorry," Clayborn said to Rivera's family. "I hope they can forgive me."

Green said she was accepting the agreement because the family and police were in favor of it to resolve the case.

Clayborn was sentenced to 40 years in prison for murder, 20 years for battery and 10 years for theft. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Clayborn will be 81 years old when he's eligible for parole. He received credit for the 639 days he spent in the Benton County jail awaiting his trial.

Green rejected Clayborn's attempt to plead guilty in August after he claimed he had acted in self-defense when he slammed Rivera's head into the ground.

Metro on 02/10/2020