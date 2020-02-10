Police: 14-year-old girl shot in Little Rock

Police tape
Little Rock police officers responding to a ShotSpotter report of gunfire around 1 p.m. Monday found a teenager who had been shot in the stomach, according to a spokesman and a police dispatch log.
Officers arriving on the scene discovered a 14-year-old girl at 4322 West 28th St., said officer Eric Barnes, the police spokesman. Detectives reported that her condition is stable at this time, he said.
No information on a suspect was immediately available for release, Barnes said. Police are currently processing evidence gathered at the scene.
Tony Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette contributed information to this article.
