Police: 3 shot at Walmart in Forrest City

In this Sept. 3, 2019 file photo, a Walmart logo is displayed outside of a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass.

Police are investigating after at least three people were shot at a Forrest City Walmart on Monday morning.

The shooting happened at a Walmart at 205 Deaderick Road, according to the Forrest City Police Department. Authorities weren’t immediately able to confirm the identity or condition of the victims, but encouraged residents to avoid the area.

Dispatcher Chastity Boyd told The Associated Press that she didn’t immediately know whether a suspect had been detained.

“I’m scared,” said Kim Bery, an employee who answered the phone at an autoparts store across the street from the Walmart.

Bery said she could see a lot of police presence at the Walmart and that Walmart employees appeared to have been evacuated into the parking lot.

Authorities are working to secure the scene, police said.

Central Elementary School, 801 Deaderick Road, was briefly placed under lockdown this morning, as the campus is within 200 yards of the Walmart, Forrest City School District spokesman Kendall Owens told the Democrat-Gazette.

Several other schools, including Forrest City High School and Forrest City Junior High School, are within a mile of the school, but Owens said Central was the only school in the district placed on lockdown.

The spokesman said that when Superintendent Tiffany Hardrick notified him at about 10:30 a.m. of the shooting, the police department had given the all clear and the lockdown had already ended. He couldn’t immediately confirm when the lockdown began.

It's not the first time a Walmart store has been the scene of a shooting. A gunman killed 22 people at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 3.

The retailer came under criticism for having insufficient security at the store on that day and has since quietly expanded security at all its El Paso stores to include an armed off-duty police officer and a security guard.

A spokeswoman for the company said in November that the hiring of off-duty officers in El Paso was not a blanket policy. It’s unclear what security measures were in place at the Forrest City store on Monday.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.

Check back for further details.