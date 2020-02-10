The World in Brief

A boy is splashed Sunday by a vehicle driving through the flood-waters in Sydney.

Rain is blessing and curse in Australia

CANBERRA, Australia -- Torrential rain lashing Australia's east coast Sunday has extinguished a major wildfire and caused widespread flash flooding.

Rain put out the Currowan Fire south of Sydney late Saturday after it destroyed 312 homes and razed 1.2 million acres over 74 days, the New South Wales state Rural Fire Service said.

Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said he hoped the heavy rain would move inland from the coast and drench more major fires that have burned for months.

Fitzsimmons bid farewell at a Sydney Airport hotel on Sunday to 21 American and 21 Canadian firefighters who were heading home after their deployment battling Australian blazes.

A severe weather warning was in place Sunday along most of the New South Wales coast and parts of Queensland to the north, with heavy rain, damaging winds, abnormally high tides and damaging surf forecast.

The State Emergency Service reported six flood rescues overnight near Grafton, north of Sydney. They were mostly people who got stranded while attempting to drive through floodwater.

Some east coast towns in recent days have received their heaviest rainfall in five decades.

Israel halts Palestinian produce exports

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli military blocked Palestinian agricultural exports Sunday in the latest escalation of a monthslong trade war that comes amid fears of renewed violence.

Following Defense Minister Naftali Bennett's instruction, the military said it would not allow the Palestinians to transfer their products through their land crossing to Jordan, the West Bank's only direct export route to the outside world.

The Western-backed Palestinian Authority said Israeli forces at checkpoints blocked vegetable shipments that were on their way to export abroad. The Ministry of Agriculture said vegetable exports to Israel were worth $88 million last year, comprising 68% of the West Bank's overall vegetable exports.

The crisis broke out in September when the Palestinians decided to stop importing beef from Israel. The Palestinian Authority claimed that most of the 120,000 head of cattle they imported monthly from Israel were actually imported and they preferred to import directly from abroad. The move appeared aimed at reducing the Palestinians' economic dependence on Israel.

Shortly after the September announcement, Israeli cattle ranchers saw a drop in their market and pressured Israeli authorities to take action. Bennett retaliated with a ban on Palestinian beef and other products, triggering the Palestinians to expand their boycott and stop importing Israeli vegetables, fruits, beverages and mineral water.

Roadside bomb kills soldier in Pakistan

QUETTA, Pakistan -- A roadside bomb exploded near a Pakistani paramilitary vehicle in the restive southwestern Baluchistan province, killing a soldier and wounding five, a local government official said Sunday.

The paramilitary troops were attacked while on patrol near the Sharag coal mines, said Azeem Jan Damar, a deputy commissioner in Harnai district. He said the wounded were taken to a nearby medical facility.

Baluchistan province has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by separatists demanding more autonomy and a greater share in the region's natural resources, such as gas and oil. The province shares a long border with Afghanistan and Iran.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blast, but such attacks on security forces in the past have been claimed by Baluch separatist groups.

Critic of Egyptian government arrested

CAIRO -- Egyptian police arrested an activist and researcher who was a vocal critic of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi's government, the Interior Ministry and a human rights group said Sunday.

Patrick George Zaki, 27, was detained at Cairo's international airport after returning from Italy on Friday, according to the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights, a local nongovernment organization, where he works as a researcher. He was taken to the prosecutor's office in his home city of Mansoura in the Nile Delta.

Zaki's arrest was the latest in an unprecedented crackdown on dissent waged by el-Sissi in recent years. Thousands have been arrested -- both secular-leaning activists and Islamist opponents -- all while rolling back freedoms won after the so-called Arab Spring uprising in 2011.

Zaki had been on leave since August while pursuing a master's degree in gender studies at the University of Bologna, the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights said.

The Interior Ministry, which oversees Egypt's police, said Sunday that Zaki was being held on a warrant from the prosecution, who ordered him to remain in detention pending an investigation.

The Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights said Zaki was being investigated over allegations of spreading false news and misuse of social media, as well as claims he called for unauthorized protests.

Photo by AP/Vahid Salemi

Actress Saghar Kaykha plays the title role in a street theater performance of Golpari, which tells of life in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan province, during the Fajr International Theater Festival on Sunday in downtown Tehran. The yearly festival is held in the days before the Feb. 11 anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.

