Rain, thunderstorms expected in state through Wednesday

This National Weather Service graphic shows predictions of as much as 6 inches of rainfall in the southeastern corner of the state.

Forecasters expect rain and thunderstorms across much of Arkansas through the first half of the week.

The heaviest rainfall is predicted in southern and southeastern Arkansas, according to a briefing by the National Weather Service. The agency said up to 6 inches could fall through Wednesday in far southeast regions and warned of flash flooding in areas with excessive rain.

Forecasters said there is a marginal to slight risk for severe thunderstorms in the southeast corner of the state on Monday and Wednesday.

Overnight, some parts of central and southern Arkansas saw 1 to 2 inches of rain. In southwest Arkansas, several people reported quarter-sized hail, according to the weather service’s storm prediction center. No significant damage was reported, however.